While CM Punk has almost been outside of the AEW Galaxy for a full year now, with his infamous fight with Jack Perry coming just before the opening match of last year's All In at Wembley Stadium, the “Second City Saint” just can't help but get asked questions about his former home and how his run with the promotion has impacted his perception across the business.

Is Punk truly a “locker room cancer” as many AEW fans have suggested before he was fired with cause by Tony Khan? Did he make All In, Collision, and the brand as a whole into an uncomfortable working environment? Or is that all propaganda from AEW's camp, with the promotion looking to save face in front of one of the bigger embarrassments of its five-plus year history?

Asked about his reputation by The Ringer's The Masked Man Show live from Fanatics Fest NYC, Punk assured anyone who was listening that it was all, well, “bulls**t.”

“That's all bulls**t. None of that stuff is reality. ‘Oh, he's a cancer.' Listen, not everybody gets nice me. I treat you accordingly. If you're a piece of s**t, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you're nice, you're smiling, you want to have a good time, let's have a good time. I'm all hugs,” Punk explained via Fightful.

“It's not like I'm two different people, there are just certain people, the ones that spread those lies and say those things about me, because they can't control me and they can't control the things I do and say. They absolutely hate that, so they try to control the way other people feel or see me. It's bulls**t. You're going to have to make your own judgment and draw your own conclusion.”

Is Punk all bad? No. Is Punk all good? Nope, he isn't that either. No, in the end, Punker, like (almost) everyone else who has graced this earth, is a complex persona who has positives, negatives, ups, and downs. Now granted, much of Punk's ups and downs come on the international stage, with fans watching him pick fights, throw shade – and locker room fights – and elevate younger talents on national television for thousands or for the millions of fans watching along at home. While some people may take a step back and try to be a bit more decisive in their decision-making, it's clear that isn't Punk's style, and based on how in the news he almost always is, it's clear that fearlessness has paid off in terms of clout.

Shawn Michaels hints at a bigger role for CM Punk in NXT

Speaking of Punker's desire to be a locker room leader in the professional wrestling world, Shawn Michaels recently reflected on his scheduled appearance for the first-ever episode of NXT on The CW and let it be known the show will be special for a number of reasons, including the “major role” the “Second City Saint” will play on the show.

“Can’t let the cat out of the bag on that right now. So, he’s going to be there,” Michaels explained on WGN Radio via TJR. “He’s going to be playing a major role, obviously, for us, and again, as I said. Certainly, other surprises are sure to come.”

Turning his attention to taking NXT back on the road for regular weekly television, HBK noted that the opportunity is important, as even if Orlando is the brand's home, hitting the road is valuable for young performers working along their WWE careers.

“The NXT Universe, as they say, are very excited to be coming to Chicago. Here in Orlando, our talent, we absolutely love our home base here and our arena, but getting out on the road is a really big event for us and for our talent,” HBK noted.

“So they’re excited to come and perform in front of, again, not just saying that, one of the greatest crowds that everybody around the world knows about, that’s Chicago there at the Allstate Arena. Absolutely one of the best crowds to perform in front of, and our NXT Superstars are extremely excited about getting to do just that.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Punk's interest in NXT is no secret, as his posts about the promotion have many fans wondering if he will eventually take over Michaels' spot as the head honcho of WWE's developmental brand in a hybrid on-screen/backstage role but before that can happen, the “Best in the World' has some work he needs to accomplish in the ring, including his forthcoming strap match with Drew McIntyre in Berlin. Who knows, if McIntyre gets his way, maybe Punk will miss NXT's Chicago show much like he did the last time WWE was in the “Second City:” bloody and unconscious.