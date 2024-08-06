WWE legend John Cena announced he will be retiring from in-ring action in 2025. Cena is considered by many to be the greatest wrestler of all time, but what exactly makes a wrestler legendary in professional wrestling?

Competitors in wrestling companies like the WWE/WWF, AEW, ECW, TNA, WCW, New-Japan and much more need to do more than just collect championships and perform at a high level in their sport. They also need to play a character and tell a story that entertains fans. Sometimes, this is in the form of a babyface (good guy), and sometimes, it is as a heel (villain). Accolades, longevity, aesthetics, impact on the industry, skills in the ring, and ability on the microphone are just a few of the other traits that can make for a great wrestler. Clearly, wrestling lists in regard to the GOAT are more subjective than they are for other sports, considering professional wrestling is scripted.

Regardless, wrestlers are among the most elite athletes in the world. With Cena's impending retirement, there is no better time than now to rank the 25 greatest wrestlers of all time. We were forced to keep many legendary wrestlers off of our list, but the 25 wrestlers below — most of whom competed for the majority of their careers at the highest level in the WWE — will stand the test of time and be remembered in the wrestling community forever.

1. Hulk Hogan

If you are like me, then you grew up with your dad telling you that Hulk Hogan was the greatest wrestler of all time. If you are any older than me, you probably have believed that for yourself most of your life. Regardless, Hogan has stood the test of time, and his impact on wrestling cannot be overstated. He is obviously known for his time in the WWF.

There, Hogan popularized the sport of wrestling and turned the WWF into a successful brand and popular form of entertainment. He was one of the first wrestlers to thrive with a microphone in his hand. His use of words like “brother” and “Hulkamania” will be remembered forever, and no one was better at getting the crowd on his side.

Hogan's look was even more iconic than his promotional abilities. Hogan had a distinguishable blonde handlebar mustache, an unforgettable red bandana, and tear-off yellow shirt that he would rip before matches. Nearly everything that we know about wrestling today we can credit to Hogan for creating.

Although the WWF/WWE is the Mack daddy of professional wrestling, there are other promotions that have been important to the history of the sport as well, and Hogan wasn't all WWF. He had an iconic career wrestling in Japan, and he even played heel in WCW as “Hollywood Hogan.” The ‘New World Order' that Hollywood led in the WCW was arguably the most famous faction ever outside of the WWE, and he even won the WCW Heavyweight Championship six times, which equaled the amount of times he held the championship in the WWF.

2. ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin

As important as Hulk Hogan was in taking wrestling to the next level in the '80s, ‘Stone Cold' Steve Austin was as important for popularizing wrestling even more during the '90s. The peak of the WWF and wrestling as a whole came when Stone Cold was the top dog in the business.

The Attitude Era saw Austin lead (and win) a battle against the WWF's greatest competition ever, WCW. This era saw more realistic personas, more hardcore action, and edgier storylines. Stone Cold was the ultimate bad boy, but he played babyface, as the fans loved him. Austin was known for throwing beers all over the place and his incredible finishing move, the Stone Cold stunner. Almost every megastar in the history of wrestling fell victim to the stunner at one point or another.

Austin is also one of the two or three best wrestlers ever on the microphone. His iconic one-liners, most often involving him talking about “whooping ass,” made him a big than life personality.

Unfortunately, back injuries prematurely ended Austin's career. Many fans still rank him as the greatest wrestler, regardless, but we have him trailing Hogan because of the lack of longevity.

3. John Cena

“Never give up” is John Cena's signature line, and there are no three words that better describe the best wrestler of the 2000s. Not only does his career span 25 years, but he found success through hard work and dedication to his craft. Cena, who is set to retire in 2025, is the purest good guy the WWE has ever had.

Children look up to him, and he has been a role model since the beginning. Cena has always given it his all, and that is why he is so highly respected, despite the fact that he isn't the flashiest in-ring worker we've ever seen. The one trait that Cena stands above the rest at, though, is his strength. Many wrestlers have come out and claimed that Cena is the strongest wrestler they've worked with. His “attitude adjustment” move illustrates this, as Cena has picked up and slammed some of the biggest athletes on the face of the Earth.

While everyone has come to love the “you can't see me” version of Cena, the wrestler actually had some success playing different characters early in his career. Notably, Cena created a legitimate rap career as the Doctor of Thuganomics. As the character, Cena would rap before his matches, and few could match his wit on the microphone.

4. The Undertaker

The late '90s and the 21st century saw professional wrestling move on from gimmicks and into an era of more realistic wrestling. The Undertaker was the exception. His horrifying character stood the test of time, and he became arguably the WWE's longest-term star. Undertaker's career with the company spanned from 1990 until 2020.

In the ring, The Undertaker is most known for “the streak” that he compiled at the WWE's biggest event. The Undertaker won 21 straight events at WrestleMania before his streak was finally ended by Brock Lesnar. Overall, Undertaker went 25-2 at WrestleMania.

The best part about The Undertaker might be his walkout introduction. When the lights turn off and bells start chiming, fans know they are in for something special. The Undertaker methodically makes his way to the ring, and sometimes, he even mysteriously shows up there. The entrance is as scary as it is electric, but it is always succeeded by a brilliant in-ring performance.

5. The Rock

The Rock wasn't the first wrestler-turned-actor, and legends including Cena and Bautista have thrived in Hollywood since, but no wrestler ever became a bigger superstar than Dwayne Johnson. Johnson is now one of the most followed people in the world on Instagram, but his megastar status started in the WWF.

The fact that The Rock became a great actor surprised nobody because no one was better on the microphone. His feuds with Stone Cold were perhaps the greatest in company history, as both carried unmatched charisma with them.

The Rock was just as impressive in the ring, too. He was on a GOAT trajectory, but he left the company while he was entering his prime. Luckily for WWE fans, we did see some entertaining returns from The Rock years after he left the company.

6. Randy Orton

The best part about wrestling is how the matches end. Iconic finishing moves are vital in creating a superstar, and nobody has ever had a better finisher than Randy Orton. This is, of course, the ‘RKO,' a move where Orton jumps up to grab an opponent by the neck before slamming their face into the canvas. It is a versatile move that Orton has performed in countless different contexts, and it is wonderful every single time.

The third-generation superstar has the resume to back up his ranking as the sixth-best wrestler ever, too. At age 24, Orton became the youngest WWE champion ever, and he is still going strong at age 44. He has since had 10 total WWE championship reigns, which is the second most ever, only trailing John Cena.

You are likely reading this ranking for nostalgic purposes, and in all likelihood, Orton probably bested your favorite wrestler at one point or another. For that reason, he was given the moniker “the legend killer.”

7. Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. The Heartbreak Kid ushered in the Attitude era before he was forced to retire because of a back injury, and then his triumphant return kicked off the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Michaels has worked with countless WWE legends. He even helped create some of the most iconic wrestling matches, including ladder matches and Hell in a Cell.

A common criticism of wrestling is that it isn't real, but no finisher seems more real than Michaels' “sweet chin music.” The kick to the face comes with a huge pop, and it seems like a legitimate way to knock opponents out. In fact, all of Michael's work seemed real, not just his finisher. That is a testament to how impressive he is as a worker. Michaels wore his heart on his sleeve, and the raw emotion he wrestled with helped turn him into a legend.

8. Triple H

Hunter Hearst Helmsley, otherwise known as Triple H, is one of the greatest wrestlers in history. He was one of the co-founders of the D-Generation X faction that helped take down WCW, and he eventually became one of the best bad guys of all time.

The Game was an athletic specimen who had countless classic matches. He was also a leader of men and a mentor to many. After his wrestling days were over, Triple H took over as the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, effectively making him Vince McMahon's second in command. He is a big reason for the resurgence in wrestling popularity over the last few years.

9. Ric Flair

Ric Flair is a wrestler for life. He was wrestling well into his 70s and only recently stopped performing in the ring. With a career spanning over 50 years, it is evident that The Nature Boy loves the industry, and you have to respect him for that. Flair has wrestled all over the world. In fact, most of his best days were outside of the WWE.

For example, Flair was one of the best performers in Jim Crockett Promotions in the '70s, All-Japan Pro Wrestling in the '80s, and WCW in the '90s. Regardless of where he was performing, Flair carried himself with confidence, and it was well warranted, too.

Flair did make an impact in the WWF/WWE as well, though. Notably, he was the leader of ‘Evolution,' a wrestling faction that featured Triple H, Randy Orton, and Bautista, and was arguably the most dominant wrestling group ever created.

10. Bret Hart

There are those out there who consider Bret ‘The Hitman' Hart to be the greatest wrestler of all time. Our ranking of him in the 10th spot shouldn't be taken as a slight, as Hart is still one of the all-time greats. The most technically sound wrestler of all time, Hart proved that you didn't have to jump off of the top rope or chokeslam someone to oblivion to be a great wrestler.

Hart was a star in the '90s, and he held the WWF Championship heading into his last fight with the company before he was headed to the WCW. Vince McMahon and Hart's final opponent, Shawn Michaels, conspired against Hart to execute the Montreal Screwjob. The unscripted event that saw Hart lose his title in his home country despite not tapping out is arguably the most controversial and most infamous moment in wrestling history.

Hart did find success outside of the WWF, and he eventually reconciled his differences with McMahon/Michaels/the WWF. While he will forever be remembered for being on the losing end of the Montreal Screwjob, fans shouldn't forget how important he was to the sport before that moment in wrestling history.

11. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has done it all. Not only is he one of 12 wrestlers to win the Grand Slam in the WWE, but he has actually held all seven WWE belts at one point or another. This includes the WWF/WWE title, the World Heavyweight title, the WWF/World Tag Team title, the WWE Raw World Tag Team title, the Intercontinental Championship, the European title, and the Hardcore title. Jeff Hardy is the only other WWE wrestler to accomplish this feat.

Jericho's championship success at all levels illustrates just how special of a wrestler he is. He thrives in singles, doubles, against any opponent, as a villain or a good guy, and in any type of match.

12. ‘Macho Man' Randy Savage

Macho Man Randy Savage was memorable. His promos were hilarious, and his flamboyant look was iconic. Savage is so recognizable for his out-of-ring abilities, that fans can be quick to forget that he was a wondrous performer after the bell rang, too.

Savage's most iconic moment wasn't one of his famous promos or in a great title match, though. Instead, it came when he was tangled up in the ropes and was bitten on the arm by Jake ‘The Snake' Robert's king cobra.

13. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is the best high-flyer in wrestling history. Mysterio is a Lucha Libre style Mexican wrestler who wrestles with a mask on. His look, regardless of the color scheme he was using, was always recognizable for WWE fans. Mysterio is only 5-foot-6, but he performs in a giant's world, so he became an instant and life-long fan-favorite.

Whether he was jumping from the top rope or finishing opponents off with his “619” maneuver, you could always expect Mysterio to perfectly execute gravity-defying moves in the ring. Not everyone is gifted with incredible genetics, but Mysterio was a role model for the fans because he thrived through hard work and dedication. His lack of size meant he often took a beating, but Mysterio always comes back, and the David vs. Goliath storylines he has been a part of have never gotten old.

14. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the modern-era GOAT, and this ranking might feel a little bit low when we look back in a few years. Reigns has been the best and most important wrestler in the WWE over the last decade or so, and he still has the potential to become one of the very greatest wrestlers of all time.

The early days of professional wrestling saw champions hold their belts for a long time, but that became a rarity in the WWE for most of its existence. Reigns turned back the clock with a title run that lasted over 1,300 days and didn't end until WrestleMania 40. While Reigns did finally lose at the most recent WrestleMania, he is also one of only two wrestlers to ever beat the Undertaker in the biggest event in wrestling.

Reigns helped usher in a new era of wrestling during the mid-2010s- to 2020s. He is the face of the WWE now, and the bloodlines faction that he led was one of the best stories in recent wrestling history.

15. Kurt Angle

Professional wrestling is often criticized for being fake. This isn't a valid criticism against Kurt Angle, though. Angle was a collegiate champion and Olympic gold medalist before he joined the WWF. Because of this, he obviously had all of the skills in the world. His wrestling style was more traditional and included suplexes, takedowns, and submissions.

Angle's background coming from traditional wrestling made some fans worried that he'd never grasp the entertainment side of professional wrestling. Angle certainly did that, though. Despite being an American hero, Angle was miraculously able to get the fans to turn against him as he played a cocky heel.

Angle wrestled with unmatched intensity, and that continued during his days with TNA, where his added new layers to his arsenal. There, Angle embraced more high-flying and risk tasking, further exemplifying how quickly and successfully Angle was able to pick up and understand the business of professional wrestling.

16. Andre the Giant

Hulk Hogan was the biggest star of the '80s, but Andre the Giant was the BIGGEST. Andre the Giant was a mountain of a man who was listed at 7-foot-4, 520-pounds. The eighth wonder of the world truly was larger than life. People from all corners of the world would tune in to see such an impressive performer. Andre the Giant manhandled his opponents. He even avoided a pinfall or submission defeat for 15 straight years.

Additionally, wrestling is all about entertainment. Sometimes, that means putting your opponents over or sacrificing for the greater good. Andre the Giant was a great example of this. He held the WWE title for less than two minutes, as he gifted it to the Million Dollar Man in an iconic WWE storyline. Andre would never win the belt back despite being a huge star in the WWE. He also sacrificed for the greater good when he allowed Hulk Hogan to body slam him at WrestleMania III. The legendary moment is one of the greatest and most memorable in WWE history.

17. Sting

Most of the greatest wrestlers ever made their name with the WWF/WWE. That wasn't he case for Sting, as he didn't join the company until well after his prime, and almost all of his success came with WCW and TNA. WCW was the second biggest wrestling promotion ever, and Sting was their greatest wrestler ever. He held belts 15 different times with the company.

Sting had a painted face, and at times in his career, he didn't say much. He was always able to entertain, though, and he is one of the few great wrestlers who was able to do so under many different characters. From the blonde surfer to the character inspired by The Crow, Sting was always able to inspire in the ring.

Sting retired in 2024 at the age of 65. His career spanned decades, and his in-ring work didn't regress nearly as much as it should have for someone who wrestled for so long.

18. Edge

High flyers have existed in wrestling for a long time, but Edge took the meaning of that style to a whole new level. Instead of jumping off the top rope, Edge would jump off of ladders. He popularized tables, ladders, and chairs matches, which for my money, is the greatest genre of wrestling ever.

The most iconic TLC matches featured Edge, as he revolutionized hardcore wrestling. The Rated R Superstar is also one of the best tag-team workers ever. He most famously teamed up with Christian.

Edge put his body on the line, and it forced to him retire because of injury. Amazingly, Edge returned to the ring nearly a decade after his retirement.

19. CM Punk

CM Punk captivates audiences any time that he grabs a microphone or takes a wrestling match. He calls it how it is, and fans respect him for that. His “pipe bomb” promo in 2011 was one of the greatest promos in wrestling history. Punk felt that he (and other wrestlers who didn't fit the WWE's narrative) didn't get a fair chance, and he wasn't wrong.

It ended with Punk becoming a rare WWE Champion to hold the belt for longer than a calendar year. While Punk wasn't your typical good guy, he certainly wasn't your typical bad guy. The straddling of the line between babyface and heel made Punk one of the most polarizing wrestlers ever.

20. Mick Foley

Whether you knew him as Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Mankind, or as Mick Foley, you probably were a fan of this WWE legend. Foley went by many names and played many characters. He also had a dad body and was severely lacking in the athletic department in comparison to his peers.

All of those factors are a recipe for disaster, but Foley made it work. He is the face of hardcore wrestling. No one could take a beating better than he could. Whether that was in a 2004 Backlash Brawl with Randy Orton that saw the use of tacks and barbed wire bats or when The Undertaker threw him off the top of a Hell in a Cell steel cage, you could always count on Foley to endure life-threatening, dare-devilish acts in his matches. You could also count on him to always walk away from his fights, regardless of how bloodied up and beaten to near death that he was.

You have to respect a man who puts everything on the line for the joy of the fans. No one did that more than Mick Foley. He was the ultimate company man.

21. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan didn't have the athletic traits of many of his peers, but he always put on a show, and the crowd loved him. Bryan, who went by his given name “Bryan Danielson” once he left the WWE for AEW, is the ultimate babyface. Bryan is one of the most unlikely wrestling champions ever, and that is why the fans love him.

22. ‘Rowdy' Roddy Piper

Rowdy Roddy Piper knew how to make you hate him, and that is what made him so great. From his fantastic microphone work as a heel to is unforgettable kilt, Piper exuded arrogance and an ‘I'm better than you' attitude. His segments on Piper's Pit were always classic, and he backed up his talk in the ring.

Piper headlined the first ever WrestleMania, and although he was never graced with the WWF Championship, he was one of the most crucial figures in increasing wrestlings popularity in the '80s. After all, there is no story if there isn't a bad guy.

23. Brock Lesnar

Some wrestlers have incredible strength, some have dazzling speed, some are high-flyers, and some are even technical experts. Few have it all, though, but Brock Lesnar certainly does. The Beast is one of the freakiest athletes to ever walk the face of the Earth. That is pretty obvious, considering he was also an NCAA wrestling champion, a UFC Heavyweight Champion, and a NFL defensive tackle.

Lesnar's athleticism was certainly on display in the WWE, too. Lesnar first became WWE Champion in 2002, but his best days weren't until he returned to the sport after his UFC tenure in 2012. All in all, Lesnar's genetic superiority resulted in seven WWE Championships, and in his second stint with the company, he proved to have the charisma and personality that some thought was lacking his first go around.

24. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is the current megastar in the WWE, but he has actually had a lengthy wrestling career already. Rhodes, who is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, was a WWE prospect in the mid-2000s. He was even able to make a name for himself as the Intercontinental Champion in his first stint with the promotion.

However, it wasn't until Rhodes left the company in 2016 that he really made a name for himself. Rhodes would wrestle on the independent circuit, in Ring of Honor, with New-Japan Pro Wrestling, with TNA, and with AEW before he returned to the WWE. He was the face of AEW and re-established his draw to wrestling fans around the world.

Now, Rhodes is back in the WWE, and he has become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes is at the top in the wrestling world right now, and he still has plenty of good years ahead of him. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Rhodes climbed this ranking in the years to come.

25. Bruno Sammartino

A list of the best wrestlers of all time wouldn't be complete without the original wrestling GOAT. Bruno Sammartino is wrestling's best champion ever and the sport's original superstar. He competed in a much different era than the wrestlers to follow, but he racked up countless records that will never be broken again.

Sammartino, who wrestled from 1959-1987, had two title reigns in the WWWF/WWF that lasted a combined 4,040 days. That, of course, is a record, as is his consecutive days as champion record of 2,803. That title reign, which was his first, is longer than the combined reigns of any other wrestler ever.