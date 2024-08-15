While the WWE has not seen the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a while due to his hiatus, he is living life. However, a recent image shows a very different Lesnar.

In a recent photo from @ultraxfarmerjock on Instagram (via @highspotpodcast), Lesnar is seen donning a cowboy hat. He also changed his beard to the point it nearly resembles a handlebar mustache.

The most concerning thing is that Lesnar appears skinnier than usual in this image. While it is possible the photo is not doing his physique justice, WWE fans are pointing it out in the comments.

“Bro, no way he looking that skinny, bro,” one user said. Someone else said, “Bro finally aged.”

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023 and is on a hiatus from the company. Cody Rhodes defeated him in a match at the PLE. While he was bound to return for WrestleMania season in 2024, the plans were scrapped after he was linked to the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit.

It is still unclear if Lesnar will return any time soon. At least he is still looking fit, albeit not as huge as his WWE run. With Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood coming in the next few months, maybe Lesnar will return at one of the PLEs.

Brock Lesnar's WWE career

In 2002, Lesnar made a splash with his WWE debut. He quickly became the Next Big Thing, winning the 2002 King of the Ring tournament and beating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the SummerSlam event that year to become WWE Undisputed Champion.

He had a dominant first run with the company, which ended in 2004. Lesnar would depart the company before competing in several Japanese promotions for a while.

During his leave from WWE, Lesnar tried his hand at football at the UFC. He became the Ultimate Fighting Champion in the UFC and became a legitimate fighter.

In 2012, Lesnar returned to the WWE, this time with a new persona. He began implementing his MMA fighting background into his matches, making for a more ruthless watch. While he lost his first match back to John Cena, Lesnar was pushed to the moon.

At WrestleMania 30, Lesnar defeated the Undertaker to beat the streak. The Undertaker had won 21 straight WrestleMania matches.

Over the coming years, Lesnar would hold several world championships — including an over-500-day reign as Universal Champion. After losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, he once again departed the company.

At the 2021 SummerSlam event, Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE, this time sporting a new look. Lesnar returned with a top knot haircut and beard. During promo segments, he typically wore jeans and flannel shirts. He feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, making Reigns a double champion at WrestleMania 38 after losing the WWE Championship to him in a unification bout.

After defeating Omos at WrestleMania 39, Lesnar turned heel of Cody Rhodes, sparking a feud between the two. They had three matches, with Rhodes winning the series.