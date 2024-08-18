The Buffalo Bills engaged the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second NFL Preseason matchup of the 2024 campaign. The Bills won 9-3 but not without receiving a handful of worrisome injury report updates. Most notably, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling suffered a neck injury that saw him exit the game with no return, per Ari Meirov.

In addition to Valdes-Scantling, the Bills had three other contributors receive untimely updates. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (calf), and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) also did not return to Saturday's contest.

Hopefully, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the rest of those on the Bulls' injury report undergo speedy recoveries.

Valdes-Scantling spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, where he set a sound foundation. Valdes-Scantling's best year in Green Bay came in 2020 when he amassed a career-high 690 and six touchdowns. Two years later, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs and continued his stout production.

In 2022, Valdes-Scantling accumulated 687 yards and two TDs. He comes off a 2023 season with totals of 315 yards and one TD in 15 games. The 29-year-old looks to help the Bills' receiving core stay strong after a massive offseason change.

Can Bills stay afloat after major offensive change?

In April of 2024, the Bills pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent former star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Diggs was an integral part of Buffalo's offense for several years. He joined the team in 2020 after five years with the Minnesota Vikings and made an immediate impact.

During the 2020 season, Diggs amassed a career-high 1,535 yards along with eight TDs, amassing his first and Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He continued to perform stoutly for three more years, earning three more Pro Bowl selections.

Diggs totaled 1,183 yards and eight TDS during the 2023 season. He and the Bills hoped to make a deep playoff run, but the team lost in the second round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

With Diggs no longer on the roster, star QB Josh Allen will have to use other weapons in the offense. Allen looks to continue being one of the best offensive players in the league in 2024 as he and Buffalo aspire to remain competitive in the AFC East.

The Bills' win over the Steelers moved their NFL Preseason record to 1-1. They will play one more contest against the Carolina Panthers before starting their Week 1 campaign against the Arizona Cardinals on Sep. 8.