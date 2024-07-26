Will Brock Lesnar return to the WWE after being linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit? Triple H is not sure but seems to have left the door open for the Beast Incarnate.

Speaking to Mail Sport in London, England, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked “how close” Lesnar is to returning.

“You'd have to ask Brock Lesnar that,” Levesque said with a smile. “Brock does his own thing. He's up in Canada — I'm sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides to do something, we'd be open to the conversation.

“But we'll see,” he concluded.

This was a fairly diplomatic answer from Levesque. After being linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit, Lesnar was pulled from WWE programming. He did not appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble — an event he rarely misses — or at WrestleMania XL.

Paul Levesque, known by his ring name Triple H, is the chief content officer and head of creative of WWE. He was a legendary in-ring performer from 1992-2021. His final match occurred on Raw when he faced Randy Orton on January 11, 2021.

Triple H is a 14-time world champion and has also held the Intercontinental Championship five times. He has won a King of the Ring tournament and two Royal Rumbles (2002, 2016).

Ironically, Triple H was one of Lesnar's first rivals upon his WWE return in 2012. They had a feud that lasted three matches, which Lesnar won the series 2-1.

Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE's biggest names and is also a former UFC champion. He made his WWE main roster debut in 2002 and became the Next Big Thing.

He almost immediately won the King of the Ring tournament that year and defeated Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Summerslam to become WWE Champion.

While he remained one of the top names in the company, Lesnar left the WWE in 2004 after WrestleMania XX. Lesnar then spent a couple of years in various Japanese promotions and went to the UFC before returning to WWE.

Upon returning in 2012, Lesnar was a different animal. He brought a more realistic MMA-like quality to his matches and immediately entered a feud with John Cena.

In the following years, Lesnar continued to be booked atop the card. He ended the Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak and held the Universal Championship for over 500 days.

His career initially concluded at WrestleMania 36 after losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Over a year later, at the 2021 SummerSlam event, Lesnar returned, sporting a new look.

After feuding with Roman Reigns, which culminated at the following year's SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, Lesnar resumed his rivalry with Bobby Lashley. At WrestleMania 39, Lesnar defeated Omos in a brief match.

He finished his 2023 by engaging in a three-match rivalry with Cody Rhodes. After their SummerSlam match, Lesnar seemingly passed him the torch by unexpectedly raising his arm.

Since then, Lesnar has not been seen on TV. It is a shame, as there are several WWE dream matches left for him, including ones with Gunther and Bron Breakker.