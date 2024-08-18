LOS ANGELES – Coming out of the Olympic break and into the second half of the 2024 WNBA season, the Los Angeles Sparks have been bit by the injury bug. With four players out due to various reasons, the Sparks needed immediate help on Saturday against the Chicago Sky and they turned to a familiar face in Odyssey Sims in the form of a hardship contract.

Sparks head coach Curt Miller is already familiar with Sims having coached her before when he was with the Connecticut Sun. Sims played five games for the Sun during the 2022 season while also on a hardship contract. Before the Sparks game against the Sky, Miller spoke about what Sims will bring to the team as they get set to embark on a road trip.

“She brings a dynamic offensive presence to us at the point guard position. A veteran that can run offenses, but also someone that can help us with our defensive presence and what we would like to try to accomplish these last 15 games of the season,” Miller said. “So excited about the opportunity that she was available to join us and her desire to join us and help the Sparks. It was a move that we felt like we needed.”

Odyssey Sims helped Sparks to the 2017 WNBA Finals



It isn’t just Curt Miller that brings a sense of familiarity for Odyssey Sims. Sims played for the Sparks from 2017-2018 and was a key member of the 2017 team that made it to the WNBA Finals. She finished fourth in the 2017 Sixth Player of the Year voting and was on her way to becoming the All-Star she was in 2019.

While the organization has undergone many changes since Sims last suited up for the Sparks, she’s looking forward to the opportunity to help this team during the final stretch of the regular season.

“I stay in the gym even when I’m not playing, you never know when that moment is going to come,” Sims told reporters before the Sparks’ game against the Sky. “I’m ready for a fresh start. I’m here, I’m ready to just breathe, be able to play, and enjoy having fun playing out there with my teammates being in the W.”

Sims began this season not on a WNBA roster but was ultimately called into action when the Dallas Wings suffered their own block of injuries. Sims was signed to a hardship contract by the Wings on June 25 but was cut last week as the Wings got back to the requisite number of active players.

With the Sparks needing available guards due to the absences of Aari McDonald and Layshia Clarendon, Sims was a perfect fit for the team. She’s still effective having just averaged 17.2 points on 53.5 percent shooting with Dallas. Playing on hardship contracts in recent seasons has been a little tough for her, but she looks at each situation as a chance to show she can still play.

“I’m getting older, but I feel like I’m getting younger as I get older on the court,” Sims said. “I feel real good. I take care of my body off the court, I stay hydrated, like I said I’ve always been one of those players to stay ready. . .The last few years with me being in and out of the league was a little rough, but I never let it get to me. That’s why I’m here now. I’m just blessed for every opportunity that came to me.”