The 2024-25 Chicago Bulls schedule was released earlier this week with the rest of the NBA schedule, and the release gives fans hope that the long offseason is almost over. Just a couple more months before basketball is back, and now that we have the schedule, you can really feel it. This is once again a crucial season for the Bulls as they have a lot of pressure to succeed. Here is what Chicago is looking at for the 2024-25 season:

Wed. Oct. 23 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 at Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 4 Utah 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 7 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 9 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. $

Sun. Nov. 17 Houston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 18 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. $

Sat. Nov. 23 Memphis 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at Washington 6:00 p.m. $

Wed. Nov. 27 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Boston 7:00 p.m. $

Mon. Dec. 2 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 5 at San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 6 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 8 Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

GAME 26 (NBA Cup Game TBA)

GAME 27 (NBA Cup Game TBA)

Thur. Dec. 19 at Boston 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 21 Boston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 23 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 26 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 28 Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 30 at Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 1 at Washington 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 4 New York 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 6 San Antonio 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 8 at Indiana 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 10 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 12 Sacramento 2:30 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 14 New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 15 Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 17 Charlotte 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun. Jan. 19 at Portland 8:00 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 21 at L.A. Clippers 9:30 p.m.

Thur. Jan. 23 at Golden State 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 25 Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 27 Denver 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 29 at Boston 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 31 at Toronto 6:30 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 2 at Detroit 2:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 4 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 5 at Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 8 Golden State 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 11 Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 12 Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 20 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 22 Phoenix 4:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 24 at Philadelphia 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 26 L.A. Clippers 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 28 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 2 at Indiana 4:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 4 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 8 at Miami 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 10 Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 12 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 13 Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 15 at Houston 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 17 at Utah 8:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 19 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 20 at Sacramento 9:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 22 at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 24 at Denver 8:00 p.m.

Thur. Mar. 27 L.A. Lakers 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 29 Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 31 at Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 1 Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 4 Portland 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 6 at Charlotte 12:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Apr. 8 at Cleveland 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 9 Miami 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 11 Washington 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 13 at Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

Now that we know what the Bulls are looking at for this upcoming season, let's make some predictions.

Jan. 12 vs. Kings will be must-watch

This isn't really a bold prediction, but more of a note. You're not going to want to miss when DeMar DeRozan makes his return to Chicago on January 12th. DeRozan was the heart and soul of the team last year and he is loved by Bulls. It's going to be a bittersweet day.

The Bulls will finish with a winning record

It's plain and simple right now: Bulls fans are unhappy with how the team has performed throughout the past decade and they don't have a lot of confidence that things will get better this year. However, the front office absolutely has to realize what a crucial season this is, and they are making some changes in the offseason. Chicago fans are certainly hoping for more, and they are hoping that these moves lead to some success.

This season isn't going to be anything special for the Bulls, but they will finish with a winning record. They were close to that mark last year, and they will get it this season.

The Bulls will make the playoffs

The Bulls have made the play-in tournament each of the past two seasons, but this year, they will make it into the playoffs. It might happen via the play-in tournament, but that would still be a step up from the past two years when their season ended the play-in.

Chicago will make the playoffs, but they won't make it past the first round. It will be a step up, but this season will probably end with Bulls fans feeling the same as they have for the past numerous years: disappointed.