Drew McIntyre is one of the top superstars in the WWE today after being handpicked by Vince McMahon himself in 2009 as The Chosen One. It's been quite some time since the Scottish Warrior last hoisted a world title, and McIntyre is currently recovering from injuries he incurred from a sneak attack by CM Punk. However, McIntyre is keen on finally winning it in front of a live audience, especially with his title reigns happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given McIntyre's major significance in the WWE these days, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Drew McIntyre's incredible $521K car collection, with photos.

Given that McIntyre has worked hard enough to become one of the top stars in the WWE today, it isn't surprising that the Scottish Warrior is highly paid to wrestle in the squared circle. According to Sportskeeda, McIntyre has a net worth of around $2 million. With some extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that the former two-time WWE champion can afford to live in luxury.

Apart from letting his signature sword travel in its own plane, according to a report by Wrestling Inc., the two-time WWE champion also decided to splurge on a few cars to fill up his garage. According to sources, a sports car, a premium SUV and some luxury cars are included in Drew McIntyre's car collection.

4. Mini Cooper S

The cheapest car in Drew McIntyre's car collection is a Mini Cooper S at $27,000. Although it's quite compact for the two-time WWE champion's bulky 6-foot-5 and 275-pound frame, the Mini Cooper S is still one of the most-coveted cars in the market.

Thanks to its compact design, the car could easily cut through the wind. Furthermore, it's sleek feature makes it a favorite among car enthusiasts.

Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it produces 189 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it can easily go from standstill to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds. In terms of speed, McIntyre should have no problems going fast with the Mini Cooper S. It's well capable of reaching a top speed of 124 mph.

3. Land Rover Range Rover

A versatile SUV that's tailor-fit to McIntyre's wrestling style in the ring, not a lot can match the Land Rover Range Rover when it comes to style, performance and versatility.

Sold in the market for $91,000, thanks to its sleek design and spacious interior, McIntyre should have no problems transporting bulky items. Moreover, the Scottish Warrior should be able to drive comfortably due to its premium features.

In terms of performance, the Land Rover Range Rover gets its power from a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, allowing this SUV to produce 395 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, it should also run as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Land Rover Range Rover can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

2. Aston Martin DBX

The second-most-expensive car in Drew McIntyre's car collection is the Aston Martin DBX, which is retailed in the market for $193,000. Considered to be one of the icons of luxury, it's easy to see why McIntyre just found it hard to resist. Apart from its luxurious features, the Aston Martin DBX offers a comfortable driving experience like no other.

Designed with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 542 horsepower. It can also reach a maximum speed of 193 mph.

1. Lamborghini Huracan

Drew McIntyre's car collection doesn't include a lot of sports cars. However, he does have one in the form of the Lamborghini Huracan. In purchasing this coveted sports car, McIntyre probably shelled out around $210,000.

This purchase makes it the most expensive car in the Scottish Warrior's garage. Staying true to the Lamborghini brand, the Huracan features a classic sports-car finish without sacrificing performance, making it one of the most elite sports cars in the market.

Equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, the Lamborghini Huracan can produce 631 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. In terms of speed, this premium sports car can go as fast as 202 mph. It also doesn't have a problem in going from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below three seconds. It's truly an elite sports car fit for a world wrestling champion like McIntyre.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Drew McIntyre's incredible $521K car collection.