Booked to appear as part of Swerve Strickland's entrance at All In, DJ Whoo Kid reveals what he saw go down between CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Are you familiar with the name DJ Whoo Kid? Well if not, you will be soon, as the musician might have just provided fans with one of the most important pieces of insight regarding professional wrestling in 2023 – insight that, to this point, had exclusively been hearsay.

Appearing on the Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show on Sirius XM, DJ Whoo Kid discussed appearing at AEW All In as part of Swerve Strickland‘s entrance in the second match, which gave him a front-row seat to the fight between Jack Perry, CM Punk, and Tony Khan before the opening match of the show.

“You already know what happened in the back,” DJ Whoo Kid said. “It was straight brawl city. I'm not gonna talk about that. Blood and killing and death [laughs]. You might as well say it. I was right there. We were next. They put us to be ready to go.”

Expanding on his initial comments, DJ Whoo Kid revealed what it was like to be backstage during the second-biggest brawl in AEW history and how the show was able to go off without a hitch – at least externally – despite having a pretty incredible altercation before the bell rang.

“It was crazy. It's ongoing they told me, this has been an ongoing… that was the last straw. It was the biggest moment for AEW and I guess he was trying to sabotage that moment. He wasn't trying to go out there. I'm in the middle. I'm the fly on the wall. It was very intense. I always thought it was fake and all this s**t. It's more real. It was wrestling back there. A DDT, everything. I'm exaggerating,” DJ Whoo Kid said.

“There was a yelling moment where he was like, ‘F**k this s**t, this is our moment, everybody get the f**k out there and do your s**t.' I was like, I don't wrestle, but I was about to go out there. It was very intense. I will always respect wrestling after I saw that.”

Asked who was yelling, DJ Whoo Kid couldn't identify the person by name, but the man he described sounded an awful lot like Samoa Joe, the current AEW World Champion and the man Punk bested in his final match before being fired.

“The big guy. The Hawaiian-looking [dude],” DJ Whoo Kidd noted. “It was the guy going ham, and I was like, ‘Oh s**t.' Then blood was everywhere from the fight before that. They came in, and they were bleeding. I was like, ‘What is going on around here?' This was intense.”

Welp, there you have it, folks; in a world of NDAs, fans finally got to hear someone who was actually there describe what actually happened, even if the people asking the questions had very little understanding of the wrestling business. Fortunately, because DJ Whoo Kid knows what's up, it shouldn't be too hard for someone with a wrestling podcast to have him on and actually get to the bottom of what happened. Make it happen, IWC.

Here is an audio from DJ Whoo Kid explaining what happened with CM Punk, Jack Perry and Samoa Joe backstage at AEW ALL IN London 2023. https://t.co/399aeQR2rC pic.twitter.com/4mbCfo8hch — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) January 11, 2024

DJ Whoo Kid will be appearing with AJ Francis in TNA, too.

Despite having never worked a match before in his life, wrestling fans are going to be seeing even more of DJ Whoo Kid soon, as the musician is slated to appear alongside AJ Francis, aka WWE's Top Dolla, at TNA's first Premium Live Event of 2024, Hard To Kill.

Discussing how the appearance came together alongside the former Mojo Rawley in an appearance for TMZ Sports, Francis let it be known that he's excited to make his TNA debut, especially with his “personal DJ” by his side.

“Big things happen for big people, you know what I’m saying? When you put good energy out into the world, good energy comes back to you. I’ve made a lot of friends and connections in this business, and one thing that I always wanted to do was go and wrestle at TNA,” AJ Francis said via Fightful. “Growing up as a kid, a lot of my favorites from WWE would go to TNA, and then I also discovered people that I didn’t know existed in wrestling until I watched them on TNA, like AJ Styles, like Samoa Joe, these guys. So it was like, they got a big show, Hard To Kill in Las Vegas, January 13, you ain’t never gonna tempt me with a good time going to Vegas, you know what I’m saying? [Laughs] So I’m gonna pull up there, I’m gonna be with my personal DJ, DJ Whoo Kid, it’s gonna be a good time.”

Asked if DJ Whoo Kid has ever wrestled, Francis said no, but they may have to work on that the next time he's in town just in case.

“Inside the ring yet? We working on that. But he’s been in one before,” Francis noted. “We working on the other part. “He was at my house last weekend… and we was talking about getting him in the ring, getting him to do a couple things. So next time he comes to Orlando, we definitely gonna be in a ring.”

Whoa, could DJ Whoo Kid pull double duty and become a combination wrestler and musician? Well, considering there are wrestling lawyers, wrestling dentists, wrestling rappers and wrestling giant turkeys, adding a wrestling DJ to the mix wouldn't be out of place in 2024.