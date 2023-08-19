When Cody Rhodes came up short in the main event of WrestleMania 39, it served as an inflection point in his professional wrestling career.

After spending months hyping up the match, talking to seemingly anyone with a microphone about past, present, and hopefully future, the “American Nightmare” saw his night end with a whimper, not a bang, sitting in the ring with a rubber chicken as Roman Reigns' music blared through Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Discussing this moment in an interview with My Mom’s Basement, Rhodes noted how it felt to come up short in the biggest match of his career before hinting that a rematch could be in the cards in the not-too-distant future.

“I'm in the ring, and they've left, Romans up the ramp. I hear the pyro. It's the shot you've seen. But in my mind, I didn't know how close he was. And I was just sitting there with my hands draped across my knees. And you can see me telling myself I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being a WrestleMania main event, and I know everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the WrestleMania main event, hardest match to get into, ‘Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff. The only thing I learned was, well, you gotta get back. Yeah, I got to get back, and I got to win. I can't. I can't call it. I got to win,” Cody Rhodes said via Wrestling News.

“And that was… I mentioned that to Sam, but bittersweet. I mean, more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know, going to be okay. Yeah. You had a great time, right, guys? This didn't end the way we thought, but you had a good time, and it did. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39. So it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40, perhaps to be a different feeling.”

Who, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, did the “American Nightmare” just say the quiet part out loud? Did he, after hinting for months about wanting to get back into the ring with Reigns, actually suggest that such a rematch could be in the first WrestleMania booked in Philadelphia this century? I mean, sure, it's completely anecdotal, and plenty could change over the next eight months from a booking and injury standpoint, but even with The Judgment Day nipping at his heels, it's pretty incredible to see Rhodes still has one thing and one thing alone on his mind.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cody Rhodes reveals why he hasn't watched back his WrestleMania 39 match.

Elsewhere in his conversation with – in? – My Mom’s Basebasement, Cody Rhodes revealed that, while he's thought about his match with Roman Reigns extensively since April, he hasn't watched the match back. Why? Well, because the “Heartbreak Kid” taught him he doesn't really need to.

“If someone asked me specifically to watch it back, I will. I'll watch it back. Or if I blew something. Like if I knew something stunk. Yeah. Then I'll watch it back to see what you were thinking,” What were you doing? What happened here? But if it's if you're feeling it, whether it's you're under or you're over, if you're feeling it in that moment of something I learned from Shawn Michaels, you really don't need to watch it back,” Rhodes said.

“You don't really need to. It was magic. Yeah, And it's the same when guys come back. How was it? How was it? Usually, if it was for me, I describe everything in baseball terms. That was a double. That was a triple. But when it's a home run like we don't need, there's no conversation. We need to have like that was a home run. That's a that's how I look at everything. And for Mania, I didn't want to watch it back, not because of how it ended, but also because my family was in the front row and I don't know if I can take looking at their faces. They were filming them as much as they were filming me. I don't know if I want to see my mom go through that, especially with how excited she was to be there. But yeah, I haven't watched it back.”

Should Rhodes watch back his Mania match? Sure, it was very good, as its 4.5-star rating from The Wrestling Observer clearly proves, but hey, if that's his process, why not stick to it?