After becoming the hottest act on RAW for about three months following his return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes suddenly finds himself in the middle of a very fierce pack on WWE's flagship show, with not one, not two, but three feuds currently occupying his time.

At the top of the list? Brock Lesnar, a man the “Grandson of a Plummer” has compared to everything from having anxiety to student loans. After almost four months of feuding and a 1-1 record in the ring, the duo are looking to settle their differences once and for all at SummerSlam in a match that may still secure a stipulation but will be the rubber match of the feud either way.

Rhodes then has his more overarching goal still simmering on the back burner, his desire to #CompleteTheStory by dethroning Roman Reigns to become the WWE Champion, a title his father came very close to winning back when it was then known as the WWF Championship but ultimately came up short for the duration of his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

And as for the third? Well, Rhodes is also competing with the entire RAW roster to be the top performer on the Red Brand, as he has some pretty stiff competition for the spot of “top babyface” after watching Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and most notably, Seth Rollins all come into their own as galavanting heroes capable of getting the crowd going and the merchandise flying off the shelves.

Stopping by Instinct Culture to talk turkey in the lead-up to his new Peacock documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Rhodes addressed the third, most abstract of his feuds, noting that every night he goes out into the WWE ring looking to become the top babyface on RAW, even if the presence of the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes that task difficult.

“The toughest part is, we’re in a generation now, and one of the reasons why this has become one of the most successful and healthy time for pro wrestling or sports entertainment, one of the biggest challenges is you’re flanked by other guys and girls who could be in your spot and maybe are in your spot, and then you get it back. It’s not a negative thing. Politics are involved in any type of entertainment, but they’re really, I feel like been since removed because we have a bunch of grown men and women who are there now. Charlotte Flair is not NXT Charlotte. Seth Rollins is not The Shield Seth. Kevin Owens is not ROH Kevin Owens. They’ve experienced it, they’ve felt live crowds, they’ve understood booking, they’ve understood turning over money, everything, they’ve understood it, and now we’re all together,” Cody Rhodes said via Fightful.

“One of my favorite things and I think one of the reasons why I have been in the best position I’ve been in my career is because on the same show I compete with a guy, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, every week, and it’s not negative. He would like to be the RAW face, and I would like to be the RAW face. I don’t know, some weeks, maybe we trade it off, but that is what makes this good. Competition is what makes this good, and I needed to compete against the very best. Seth, I say he’s top three, one of the very best, Roman being one of the very best, that’s what been able to bring out the very best in me.”

Technically speaking, Rhodes is correct; he is competing with Rollins to become the face of RAW, with the “Visionary” taking a clear advantage over his Hell in a Cell opponent due to his song, his booking, and his white-hot reactions from pretty much any crowd he stands in front of across the globe. If Rhodes wants to retake his spot as RAW‘s top attraction, he has a lot of work to do, as both have been feuding with “Dirty” Dom Mysterio and his The Judgment Day cohorts, and Rollins has undoubtedly come out looking like the bigger draw of the two.

Cody Rhodes credits Tommy Dreamer for playing a huge part in his career.

Stopping by Busted Open Radio to help promote his documentary as well, Cody Rhodes told Dave LeGreca that one of the influential contributors to his career was actually one of his co-hosts, Tommy Dreamer, who gave the second-generation WWE Superstar a chance in Deep South Wrestling when he needs it.

“It’s not talked about (in my new Peacock documentary) about how Tommy Dreamer took an email from me and said, ‘Yeah, come to practice at Deep South, and we’ll talk’ and then explain to me why I was gonna get paid the lowest amount you could possibly be paid in the company because he didn’t want to show any favoritism but he was naturally showing favoritism by just giving me the job in the first place,” Rhodes said via EWrestling News. “Tommy’s a huge part of my journey and walking me out to the ring at All In. I don’t credit Tommy enough, Al Snow enough, Joe Koff enough, Danny Davis enough. They’re huge parts of what I did. Massive, massive, massive parts. I can’t thank them enough.”

Would it have been cool to see Dreamer featured in Rhodes' documentary? Most definitely but at the end of the day, Dreamer knows what he did, and his spot in Rhodes' entrance party at All In will live on forever as a result.