Heading into Money in the Bank, fans were incredibly curious to see how Dominik Mysterio was going to pull out the win against one of the true standard bearers of WWE, Cody Rhodes.

Was he going to get some help from Rhea Ripley, giving fans the sort of Chyna-approved spots that have become a rare treat for the WWE Universe since she began working with “Dirty Dom?” Would Brock Lesnar, who was told he was welcomed in a ring with Rhodes at any time, accept the “American Nightmare's” open challenge and deliver a beatdown akin to Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey earlier in the card?

Well, as it turns out, none of the above; no, Rhodes and Mysterio worked a cat-and-mouse match for a little over eight minutes, and in the end, the “Grandson of a Plummer” secured the pin and pretty much left it at that.

So what gives? There were so many interesting options for the match, and instead of pulling the trigger on any of them, Paul “Triple H” Levesque effectively used the match as filler between the return of Drew McIntyre and the return of John Cena?

As it turns out, the answer was yes, and unless there are some serious plans for RAW that utilize the win to some sort of a grander motive, this felt more like a television match than a Premium Live Event showcase, with the bout simply booked to give the “American Nightmare” a massive Money in the Bank pop in the UK. Puzzling, to say the least.