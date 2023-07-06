What is the greatest match in WrestleMania history? Is it Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III? “Macho Man” Randy Savage versus Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at WrestleMania III? Hulk Hogan versus The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI? Or maybe something more modern like Shawn Michaels versus Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24 or even Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos at WrestleMania 39?

In the opinion of many, the match that tops the list is the “Heartbreak Kid,” Shawn Michaels versus the “Deadman” himself, “don't-call-him-Kane” The Undertaker, either at WrestleMania 25 or WrestleMania 26.

And yet, while both routinely top best Mania matches of all time lists, neither received a five-star rating from Dave Melter, with both contests coming in at a shocking 4.75 stars. Asked why neither performance met Meltzer's expectations by Chris Van Vliet on his Youtube show, Meltzer explained his rationale.

“I mean, number one, when I watched it, I thought this is pretty d**n close. And whenever I say pretty d**n close, that’s a 4 and 3-quarters-star match. I gotta be like, 100%. Okay, so, two of the greatest wrestlers, I mean, literally, after that match, which just, you know, I mean, I’d already rated the match, but I just remembered, I mean, these are two of the all-time greats,” Meltzer said va Fightful.



“[Someone] Called me up you know, what do you think? And I go, I thought that match is freakin awesome. That match was fantastic. And it’s like, you know, basically, one was if I tried to do a match like that, if I did a match like that, I’d have to fight my way out of the dressing room because so many guys would have heat for me for killing the finisher. And you could say that about a lot of other matches too. But it was a perspective.

“And then, you know, another one was just, and I think subconsciously, I thought the same thing. When I Shawn and Undertaker the first one, which was great and I almost did give it five stars. And some people think it’s because of the dive spot that went wrong. It’s like, it really wasn’t, it was, I’m gonna say, there was a predictableness to it, that I could feel like I knew what they were doing. And sometimes, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“But it was so long, and I always knew what they were going to do. And it was thrilling as h*ll. But it was not – it didn’t give me that, ‘Oh, my God, this was brilliant.’ It was like, ‘Okay, this is what they were doing, my turn, your turn.’ And it worked. It was like, again – look it won match of the year, I easily could have given it five stars. But whatever it was, you know, when it was over, it was like, I was debating. And I’ve done that at many matches. You know, I mean where it’s just kind of like is it 4 and 3 three quarters or five? Well, that means it’s four and 3 quarters. When I say that, if I say five, no debate, then it’s fine.”

While Meltzer's decision to hold back on “going all the way” for either match may haunt him on social media forever, he did ultimately give the duo a five-star mark for their shared efforts, as their Hell in a Cell match at In Your House 18: Badd Blood got perfect marks and rightfully so. In the end, all's well that ends well… right?

Kurt Angle calls Shawn Michaels the greatest wrestler of all time.

While Dave Meltzer didn't like two of Shawn Michaels' signature matches nearly as much as the general professional wrestling public, one of the performers who loved getting in the ring with “HBK” was none other than the “Olympic Hero” Kurt Angle, who considers the “Sexy Boy” one of the “best of all time.”

“All I could say about him is he’s the best of all time,” Angle said on his podcast via 411 Mania. “He has had incredible chemistry with every wrestler he’s ever wrestled. I had incredible chemistry with him. I enjoyed working with him every single time, and he was so easy to work with. And for him to go 35 years is just unbelievable. I mean, you’re talking 70% of his life he’s been involved with the WWE, that that is something that hardly, hardly ever happens.”

Whoa, does Natalya need to call up “Smart” Mark Sterling and/or Stephen P. New for gimmick infringement, as she is the unquestioned “BOAT” of WWE? I mean, in this case, Angle is probably safe, but considering the Hart family's relationship with Michaels, they probably don't agree with his assertion, as there's a certain “Hitman” who will likely hold that place in the hearts of Calgary wrestling fans forever.