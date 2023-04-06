A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking a thorough whooping from his father at WrestleMania 39, you would think Dominik Mysterio would take some time to rest, relax, and plot his next move against the newest WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, right?

… well, considering the younger Mysterio played into the finish of his father’s match on the RAW after WrestleMania, the answer to that question appears to be a firm no; not only does Dominik still want to overcome his father and prove he’s the man to take the Mysterio name into the future, but he’s seemingly entered into a feud with Bad Bunny too, as, after the international sensation messed with the finish at WrestleMania 39, The Judgement Day got into it with the host of Backlash at ringside and ended up putting him through a table.

Stopping by The Ringer Wrestling Show after WrestleMania 39, Dominik noted that while he may have lost the match, he isn’t done messing with his father or the rest of his famous family any time soon.

“Most definitely,” Dominik said via Fightful. “You can ask the Judgment Day, I put it in the group chat. Damian must have said something, and I said, ‘It was a big night for me. I told my mom to shut up.’ I’m retiring after that. Even [at WrestleMania]. I didn’t know I was going to throw a drink at my sister. I walked down and saw her holding a cup and thought, ‘this dumb**s is holding a cup.’ I grabbed it, was going to drink it, and saw there was a little bit of water and said, ‘That’s just a little bit,’ so I figured I would throw it on her. That was a blast. Looking back at it now, I threw it with some force. She didn’t expect it at all. It’s a lot of fun. Hopefully, I get to do some more stuff where I get to torture them. It’s a blast. I had to put out with a lot of crap growing up so it’s fun to return the favor.”

Welp, there you go; Dominik and Rey’s feud isn’t going anywhere, as most fans assumed with the latter brought Legado Del Fantasma into the fray to reform the Latino World Order to serve as his backup against the rest of The Judgement Day, things are going to keep heating up before anything resembling a conclusion is broadcast over the airwaves. And the best part? After becoming one of the true breakout hits of 2022 with segments filmed on Thanksgiving, Christman, and Valentine’s Day, it sure sounds like we may get more digital exclusives between Dom, Ripley, and the rest of the Mysterio family, much to the chagrin of fans who love seeing the family feud outside of the traditional confines of a wrestling match of a backstage segment.

Don’t bring out the fine china for Easter, Rey.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rey Mysterio credits Dominik Mysterio for not retiring in 2019.

Speaking of Mysterios making media appearances, Rey made his way over to After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on WrestleMania weekend to discuss his path to the Hall of Fame and let it be known that, back in 2019, he almost decided to hang up his boots for good during his feud with Samoa Joe. Clearly, that didn’t happen, but the reason for it is very interesting indeed.

“I mean, at one point when I first came back [to WWE], I was actually feuding with Samoa Joe, and I remember that’s when I really wanted to hang up the mask and retire,” Mysterio said via Fightful. “As weird as it sounds, Dominik convinced me not to and told me to stay. I just felt like I was falling behind with all this young talent opening up a path… but I stayed, and I committed to putting in the work, and it’s been incredible ever since. Yeah, I was really having doubts, and I was like, ‘Maybe it is time to step back and let this new generation come in and do their thing.’ But I think shortly after, I went to get some Stem Cells, and I came back, and I was ready to go.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Rey wouldn’t even have a career right now if it wasn’t for Dom, who gave his final act a few more scenes via his request to tag with his Hall of Fame father. Hopefully, Rey remembers that the next time he’s in the ring with his son, instead of spanking him with his belt like he chose to do at WrestleMania 39.