After being treated to one of the better Day 1 cards in recent memory, the WWE Universe is somehow being treated to another day of WrestleMania magic, with Day 2 officially scheduled to kick off at 8 pm EST live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Soon, fans will find out who will be their Intercontinental Champion, who will be their RAW Women’s Champion, and, most importantly of all, who will hold the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship up high when the night comes to an end.

And the best part? Those aren’t even the only three matches WWE has up its collective sleeve.

So, with WrestleMania 39 officially upon us, here are seven bold predictions for the cards and each match – plus one more surprise – on it.

7. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan with the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase

After a few weeks away, Raquel Rodriguez is back in WWE, and it looks like Paul “Triple H” Levesque really likes what he sees from the former NXT Champ. By pairing her up with Liv Morgan, Rodriquez has a former champion in her corner, and that could prove to be the difference against the dynamic duo of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. If a Raq-y 2023 is on the books for WWE, this is the first step in that evolution.

6. Sheamus pins Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

Despite being one of the hottest names in all of WWE and arguably the best Intercontinental Champion of the last 30 or so years, Gunther’s time with the IC Title appears to be winding down, with greener pastures on his horizon like challenging Cody Rhodes someone for a heavyweight championship.

To keep Gunther clean, either Drew McIntyre has to pin Sheamus or Sheamus needs to pin Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. Fortunately, since McIntyre’s contract is reportedly coming up soon, that just screams Sheamus dub so he can complete his collection and become an All-Champion in WWE.

5. Bobby Lashley wrestles… someone

After failing to answer The Miz’s open challenge on night one of WrestleMania 39, it’s clear Bobby Lashley is going to do something on Night 2, likely with a bell ringing before the match starts and another bell ringing when it’s over.

Bonus bold prediction: Lashley squashes LA Knight in a match that features more talking from the former than moves from the latter.

Not really what I had in mind for #WrestleMania but if no one else wants to step up… https://t.co/1ssWC3EtbT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 2, 2023

4. brock lesnar F5s Omos to a win

Heading into WrestleMania 39, the big storyline was that Omos was too big for Brock Lesnar to F5, let alone take to Suplex City. Bold prediction? Both of those things happen, and “The Beast Incarnate” secures the win.

3. Finn Balor finally ends his feud with Edge in Hell in a Cell

Folks, it’s (basically official): The Judgement Day have a new WWE feud, as Ray Mysterio has reformed the Latino World Order with the members of Legado Del Fantasma and wants nothing more than to force his son back to the light side whatever means necessary.

For this to happen, however, JD needs to tie off all of its loose ends elsewhere, which includes its former leader, Edge. Fortunately, Finn Balor is bringing back “The Demon,” which gives him a clear advantage in Hell in a Cell and, thus, should make him the favorite to secure the win at WrestleMania 39.

What’s next for Edge? Beats me, but for the future of The Judgement Day, Balor needs the W.

After @EdgeRatedR’s recommendation that @FinnBalor bring The Demon into Hell in a Cell at #WrestleMania, Bálor invites The Rated-R Superstar to look close and find that his demonic side is always there. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IEiPa05plU — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2023

2. Bianca Belair retains the RAW Women’s Championship

According to Cagemarch, it has officially been one calendar year since Bianca Belair won the RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38, with the fateful day coming on April 2nd, 2022. While accomplishing that mammoth feat effectively checks the final box of Belair’s run as one of the best of all time, she’s also on the precipice of winning three-straight WrestleMania matches, which would, by her own admission, make her “Mrs. WrestleMania.”

Would it make sense to use Asuka as a transitional champion, even back to Belair? Sure, but today, “The Est” feels like she’s taking it.

1. Cody Rhodes becomes the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

At this point, if anyone but Cody Rhodes secures the win in the Main Event of WrestleMania 39‘s second and final day, it will be a massive, and I do mean massive, upset. Rhodes has done more interviews since January than Roman Reigns seemingly has in his career, has wrestled seven-times as many matches as Reigns in 2023 – 21 versus three – and has already planted the seeds for multiple feuds moving forward, including one with Gunther, another with Seth Rollins, and maybe even a few more matches with Chad Gable, wrestling gods willing.

Reigns, by contrast, couldn’t even get his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Jonson, to show up in his adoptive hometown to do the j-o-b at SoFi Stadium, the very same venue he announced the Los Angeles Rams at during Super Bowl VI. If anything but a clean Cody Rhodes victory takes place at WrestleMania 39 – okay, The Bloodline turning on Reigns would be pretty cool – it would be a massive mistake.