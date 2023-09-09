For the last six or so months, one of the more persistent stories that won't seem to go away regards Drew McIntyre‘s future in the WWE, whatever that may be.

After taking a huge loss to Gunther in a three-way contest for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, McIntyre was placed on the shelf for three months, and even when he returned, there hasn't exactly been the level of storytelling one would expect from a performer WWE believes is the future of their storytelling, as he's largely been stuck in the McRiddle tag team without a clear path for any championship.

Sitting down for an interview with Hindustan Times ahead of WWE's Superstar Spectacle in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, the “Scottish Warrior” explained that, despite what fans may fantasy book online, McIntyre isn't worried about anything but the here and now.

“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess,” Drew McIntyre said to the Hindustan Times. “But my focus is on the here and now like I don't look to the future, I don't look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible, and I'll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show, and I can see I don't plan to be anywhere else. That's as much as I can give.”

Unlike, well, basically every other professional sport, there's no rule that forces WWE to publicize new contracts, which means that, for all fans know, McIntyre is already locked up on a new contract, and this is all just for show. Still, until something becomes official from the company or someone like Dave Meltzer reports on the story, it would appear this story will remain a story.

Drew McIntyre reveals what it was like to wrestle in India.

Elsewhere in his interview with Hindustan Times, Drew McIntyre was asked about his time in India thus far and his potential interest in spending more time in the country, maybe as a Bollywood star.

Shockingly enough, McIntyre was kind of down with the opportunity, suggesting that he's pretty much down with any interesting opportunity, no matter where it happens around the world.

“I mean, if the opportunity arises, I'm always going to explore it. I'm just hearing now, the commercials with John Abraham winning a bunch of awards,” said McIntyre. “I never knew, but they were just telling me now. It's been winning a lot of awards. It was so much fun to film those commercials, and the process was fun to see. The result was incredible. And I just had the opportunity to work in a movie in Budapest recently, I can't give too many details, but keep your eyes out, and it'll be coming soon. And you never know what the future holds for Drew in Bollywood, but I'm open to everything.”

Turning his attention back to WWE, the “Scottish Warrior” reflected on his time in India as a wrestler, noting that, after never working a match in the country before, he was incredibly excited to work for such a passionate fanbase.

“I mean for WWE to be here, it's very important. We've not had a live event since 2017, but we're here now. And for me, this is a bucket list moment. I've wanted to wrestle in India my entire life. The chance to come to India in November for the first time had such a great time and such a great experience,” McIntyre added.

“And I'd already felt the love from the Indian fans through social media. And the thousands of messages I've got over the years, especially when I was WWE champion, and the amount of love from the fans to feel it in person in Mumbai was unreal. And now, to be back, that same feeling when I'm walking through the airport, and I must have taken 200 pictures walking through the airport. Just the amount of WWE fans we have here is unbelievable.”

Would it be cool to see McIntyre appear in a Bollywood movie? Sure thing, anytime wrestlers work outside of the medium, there's potential for something very cool to happen, and this is no exception. Still, unless McIntyre is a secret Dave Bautista fan with the same level of emotional depth hidden under his gruff exterior, getting into a top-tier storyline is probably the key to his present in WWE.