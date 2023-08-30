After weeks and weeks of being worn down by Matt Riddle‘s unquenchable desire to find a new tag team partner, it looks like Drew McIntyre is finally starting to warm up to the idea of McRiddle; a tag team named after the famous McDonald's breakfast sandwich that fans are just loving.

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss McIntyre's desire to finally settle his score with the Viking Raiders, Bryon Saxton let the “Scottish Warrior” know that his wish for a tag team match without the tags has been granted.

“I guess everyone's gonna get what they want. Old Drew McIntyre has had a bit of anger building up recently, clearly the Viking Raiders are looking for a fight with me,” Drew McIntyre told Byron Saxton. “Somebody wants to tag with old Drew McIntyre, so next week, everybody gets their wish. Drew McIntyre. Matt Riddle. The Viking Raiders. Tornado Tag. And they're gonna get their a**es kicked.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Yeah, and tonight, I took notes,” Matt Riddl added. “So I know all the strengths and weaknesses of the Viking Raiders. But I only got one question: What's a Tornado tag?”

“Alright, tell you what, buddy; the battle's next week, let's head out to Beale Street buddy, we'll have a couple of drinks: I'll explain the rules, McIntyre told his buddy. “Next week, we take them out. How do you like that Saxton, Beale Street? You're not invited.”

What does WWE have planned for McRiddle? Are they simply running back the RK-Bro storyline that went over like gangbusters with Drew McIntyre playing the Randy Orton role until a singles championship opens up? If so, something tells me WWE is going to sell a lot of merch if WWE can get the trademark.