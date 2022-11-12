Published November 12, 2022

After weeks of hints and rumors hidden inside of promos with the Viking Warriors, Sarah Logan has officially returned to WWE SmackDown. A former member of the WWE Universe best known for her time with the Riott Squad, Logan was cut by The Fed in 2020 as part of the great pandemic purges and announced that she was stepping away from professional wrestling before returning at the Royal Rumble and then a match for Control Your Narrative, where she wrestled Amber O’Neal for EC3 and Braun Strowman‘s company.

Finally back in the WWE Universe, presumably full-time, Logan emerged with a very Scarlett-inspired entrance during a pre-scheduled match between Zelina Vega of Legado Del Fantasma and the B-Fab of Hit Row, interrupting the bout before it could even begin by attacking the assembled performers alongside the Viking Raiders, Ivar and Erik.

That’s nice, right? Logan is back in WWE with her real-life husband? Well, for a lot of fans and her in-ring friends, that was certainly the case, but as other knowledgable wrestling fans quickly pointed out on social media, Logan’s new look shares a striking resemblance to Max The Impaler, the former Ring of Honor signee who worked a few dark matches for AEW in 2022.

WWE might have a Max The Impaler problem moving forward.

Goodness, while the look did share some similarities to Max’s when Logan took to the ramp and then eventually ended up in the ring on SmackDown, seeing the two next to each other makes the influence undeniable, with the indie worker having a far more defined and far better presentation than the once and current WWE performer.

The similarity also wasn’t lost on Heidi Howitzer, Max’s tag team partner and another member of the “Wasteland Warriors” independent wrestling faction with Leon Scott.

Woof indeed, from the black forehead makeup to the braided mohawk, and even the brown leather gear that has been road worn and marked up, Logan’s attire is directly inspired by Max’s, with WWE either paying up for the image likeness or assuming that The Impaler wasn’t a big enough name for anyone to really care. If, by contrast, this was completely done my mistake, which is hard to believe considering the Viking Raiders previously worked in Ring of Honor – though not at the same time as Max – under the name War Machine, the likeness isn’t lost on fans who have started to compare Logan to everything from the “Max The Impaler we have at home” to Soulja Boy‘s infamous “he stole my whole flow” quote from The Breakfast Club.

Even if the new Twitter verification system goes away, this may go down as one of the best memes of the era. Max’s efforts, both in crafting a costume worthy of parody and in elevating said outfit with an incredibly vicious in-ring persona, versus Logan’s efforts which look, shall we say, store-bought, without the same scuffs, dirt, and patina that makes The Impaler’s attire so impressive.

Still, not every tweet about Logan’s return was about her outfit vulturing, no, some, like her former Riott Squad partner Ruby Riott-now-Soho were ecstatic to see her back in the ring, especially after a return was far from a guarantee when she was initially released.

Will Riott’s former squad member return to the ring in the not-too-distant future? Sure, it would appear that is a borderline guarantee but when she does, let’s hope her costume has at least some slight adjustments to it, as even WWE will struggle to avoid the not-so-flattering comparisons their returning Superstar is garnering.