Ever since Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair on the final show of 2022, WWE has had a hard time figuring out where she fits into the picture. Would the promotion pair her up full-time with Shayna Baszler and have them challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts, which were initially held by Damage CTRL but have since been won by Becky Lynch and Lita back in March? Or would she find a way to get into the Women’s main event picture and either challenge for Bianca Belair’s or Flair’s belt at WrestleMania 39?

Well, as it turns out, Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to split the difference and pair up Rousey and Baszler but do so in such a way that kept all options open moving forward.

Taking the ring in a Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Showcase match, Rousey and Baszler were placed into a match with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, in the hopes of turning in a fun effort a la the men on Night 1 but unfortunately, this match didn’t share the same excitement, with fans watching to the occasional cheer before booing relentlessly at a finish they really didn’t seem to enjoy, what with Rousey and Baszler securing the win.

Does Levesque have something bigger in mind for the Two Horsewomen of MMA after WrestleMania, or could this booking have to do with the reported merger with UFC under the Endeavor brand? I guess fans will have to tune into WWE over the next few weeks to find out.