After punching her ticket to Money in the Bank despite the best intentions of Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, and Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch was feeling pretty good. Sure, she still has to show up and show out at the O2 Arena, besting a field of six to bring down the briefcase for the first time in her career, but after overcoming pretty much every other obstacle in her path, what makes adding the Money in the Bank briefcase to her resume any different?

So naturally, before her match with Green on RAW, Lynch decided to request a microphone and deliver one of her signature promos to let the fans in Kansas know what to expect from “The Man” at Money in the Bank.

“The Man has come around to Wichita, and The Man is going to Money in the Bank. I have been lucky enough to do a lot of things in my career, but there is one thing that always eluded me, and that is winning the Money in the Bank ladder match. But this year, this year, oh I’ve got a good feeling about this year. Now we’ve all been conditioned to think that the number one person in this company is the person who holds the championship, and on the women’s side, we’ve got a brand new, shiny championship. But, but I’ve been thinking, and when you think about it, the reality of it is that the person that is number one in this company is the person that holds the power, and who holds more power than the person holding that briefcase? Because they have the power to make the champions scared, they have the power to take the champion off their game, and all this talk about power is getting me a little tongue-tied, because I really like power. And so, when I have the power, and the power to make the champion scared, and when people get scared, they do crazy things, they do stupid things, they do dangerous things, and I like it when people do dangerous things, because it makes me better,” Lynch said.



“But when we think about people being scared, we only need to look at Trish Stratus, because Trish Stratus was so scared that she was about to be exposed at Night of Champions, that she got herself an insurance policy in Zoey Stark. In Trish’s mind, she had already lost the match before it even began, and as Zoey-“

Unfortunately for “Big Time Becks,” when you say Stark's name that many times, she has a tendency to appear, and that's just what happened, with Trish Stratus' number one fan walking down to the ring with her “Thank You Trish” shirt adorned for all to see.

"Who holds more POWER than the person holding THAT briefcase?" @BeckyLynchWWE is hungry for POWER as she sets her sights on the coveted #MITB contract! 😤#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fnOMEmjbZK — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023

Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark might have issues at Money in the Bank.

Marching out to the ramp as fans booed on her music, Zoey Stark set her aim at Becky Lynch and shot at the seven-time WWE Champion for being a beneficiary of luck, not of hard work, throughout her Hall of Fame-bound career.

“Okay, alright, I’ve heard about enough,” Stark said. “Becky, again, we all know you have a list of accomplishments, and good for you, but you know what the one accomplishment is that you’ll never get to do? That’s beat Trish Stratus, and at Money in the Bank at the ladder match, you know you can add on ‘not beating Zoey Stark’ on your list of failures.”

Lynch, to her credit, didn't miss a beat and remained unflappable in the face of Stark's suggestions.

“Ah Zoey Zoey Zoey, I have so many failures. I have so many failures, but I have learned from every single one of them, and that’s what makes me great,” Lynch said. “But speaking of learning, we haven’t learned much about you, have we, Zoey? But there is a few things I know about you. I know that you are special in this ring. I know you have a finesse, an agility, a power, you are built like a pit bull, but I also know the one thing that you lack is a personality.”

“No no no, Becky, you of all people, you wanna talk about personality!?” Stark responded. “Do you not own a d*mn mirror!? You, Becky, you did not become relevant off of your personality. No, Becky, you became relevant over somebody breaking your face. And now you’re scratching and clawing, you’re trying to hold onto that fame, and off of that, you’re holding onto Trish Stratus. So I’ll tell you this, Becky, at Money in the Bank, sweetheart, I’ll break your face again and I’ll make you famous.”

While the Money in the Bank Ladder Match isn't a traditional professional wrestling match per se, as a performer can only win by bringing down the briefcase, as opposed to via pinfall or submission, something tells me Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark are going to test that theory by beating the absolute you-know-what out of each other in the hopes of turning the match from a six-way to a five-way.