A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After emerging from under the Night of Champions ring to lay out Becky Lynch with the Z360 and set her up for an easy pin at the hands of Trish Stratus, fans from around the WWE Universe wanted to know what connection Zoey Stark had made with the WWE Hall of Famer and self-proclaimed GOAT.

Was this a one-time thing, with Stark going the Bronson Reed route to accept a mercenary role while he waited for his first main roster check to clear? Or was this more of a new joint venture featuring two women who dislike the same person? Fortunately, Stratus took the ring on the fallout edition of RAW to address the situation head-on.

“Thank you for saying those words, ‘thank you Trish.’ Do you know what it means to me to hear you say that? Absolutely nothing. I don’t care about you people and what you say. And you know, I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so. I said I was going to go to Night of Champions, and I said I was going to beat Becky Lynch. What’d I do? I beat Becky Lynch just like that. But you shouldn’t be surprised, people, because this is GOAT things. This is what you do when you’re the greatest of all time. This is what you do when you’re number one. This is what you do when you’re ‘it,'” Stratus said.



“And now, Becky can crawl back in her dark hole and go through her ‘stuff.’ You know, the stuff that, like, everyone goes through. Okay, not everyone, not when you’re thriving, right? And it’ll give a chance for the real Superstars a shot at the big time. Real Superstars, like the one who had my back at Night of Champions. Not that I needed the help, but because she wanted to help. A Superstar with more attitude, aggression, and ruthlessness than I have seen in a long, long time. Someone that reminds me of me. Ladies and gentlemen, please stand on your feet, get your hands free to applaud. Let me introduce you to Zoey Stark.”

After having her presence requested, Stark made her way out to the ring and addressed the crowd in Albany, New York, herself, revealing her appreciation for Stratus and her disdain for Lynch.

“See I came into this business, the WWE, to be the best,” Stratus said. “To make a statement. And who better to learn from than the OG herself, and yeah, look, I could’ve taken a long, hard, difficult road, just like what Becky Lynch did, or I could be smart and be led by Trish Stratus. Trish, so giving, so humble, so kind. So now that I have the floor, I would just like to say one thing: Thank you Trish.”

Fortunately, fans weren’t exclusively treated to a Stark-Stratus lovefest, as Lynch, still in her Kill Bill-inspired Night of Champions outfit, emerged from the back looking for a fight, punching out Stark before being double-teamed in the ring in a clear beatdown to garner sympathy for the babyface. Whether at Money in the Bank or later in the summer at the biggest show of the season, SummerSlam, it’s clear this feud is going to hit a boiling point, with another marquee match needed to settle the score once and for all… or at least for now.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark further clarify their relationship on RAW Talk.

As if their segment on RAW wasn’t obvious enough, Byron Saxton decided to catch up with Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus once more to get further clarification of their relationship.

Unfortunately for Saxton, it did not go particularly well for him in particular.

“Partnership, is that what we’re calling it?” Stratus asked Stark.

“Business relationship,” Stark replied. “And honestly, it’s none of your business what our relationship is. What we do is between us, not for you, okay? Becky Lynch likes to go around and say that she’s the GOAT? No, no, no, right here, Trish Stratus, is the goat. Becky Lynch got what she deserved Saturday and tonight. And we will be more than happy to do it again. Point blank period.

Welp, there you go, WWE fans; Stark and Stratus will be working together in a program moving forward that will eventually expand out to one more performer so the numbers are even – it’s gotta be Lita, right – and the former NXT standout will be afforded every chance to establish herself as a legitimate main roster Superstar by jumping the line and going right for the top. In the end, that decision could define her career moving forward.