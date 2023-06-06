After securing a major win on RAW in a match against Sonya Deville – and friends – to punch her ticket to Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch was riding high; finally, she had a chance to add that one final feather to her WWE career, launch herself into the championship picture once more, and maybe even add an eigth title reign to her first ballot Hall of Fame career.

But in a digital exclusive with Cathy Kelley, Lynch wasn't exclusively focused on her championship pedigrees past, present, and future; no, “The Man” is equally excited about the prospects of beating the you-know-what out of Zoey Stark, who has been the bane of her existence for weeks now since the former NXT standout threw her lot in with Trish Stratus.

“I missed the last Premium Live Event that we did in the UK, and so this will be my first Premium Live Event in the UK, Lynch said. That hold a lot of history for me. I remember when I was 15 years old, taking a plane over to London and staying there with my uncle. I went off on a one week wrestling summer camp, and I remember taking the train and imagining what it would be like to be a WWE Superstar and never really imagining that I could have gotten to where I have gotten in my career but there is one last thing that you said, which is winning the Money in the Bank contract. And every ladder match that’ve been in, I’ve been the last person on that ladder hold the briefcase, it has always been at the tip of my fingerprints, in my fingertips, I should say, but its always slipped away from me,” Lynch said.

“And so, that’s haunted me. That’s haunted me and it’s the one thing I have left to do. It’s the one thing that I can do to feel like my career has been complete and the icing on the cake there is that if Zoey Stark gets into this match, then I get to beat her up with ladders, and it's sanctioned, and no one can stop me. Nobody can arrest me, cause I said I’m gonna ruin her life, and I’m gonna ruin her life.”

Whoa, now that is one heck of a statement from Lynch, who has taken Stratus' betrayal incredibly personally and is likely incredibly bitter about losing to her former tag team partner at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. With a chance to settle the score, at least a little bit, with Stark in the ring in addition to getting her title ambitions back on track, there's a lot riding on Lynch's first show back in the UK in ages, especially since she'll likely get to follow it up at SummerSlam with a rematch of some sort with Stratus.

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark don't want to talk about Becky Lynch.

While Becky Lynch was lucky enough to punch her ticket back to the UK to take part in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, she wasn't the only performer on the RAW card to accomplish the feat, as Zoey Stark, “The Man's” arch rival 1b behind Trish Stratus accomplished the same feat with a win over Natalya.

Taking part in her own WWE Digital Exclusive alongside her Hall of Fame partner in crime, Stark was asked how it felt to earn a spot in Money in the Bank on the same night as Lynch. Understandably, this didn't go over too well with either Stark or Stratus, who quickly encouraged Cathy Kelley to focus on the task at hand: themselves.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, wait, you’re going to congratulate me and then talk about… what?” Stark asked.

“Look, I feel amazing; we did exactly what we said we needed to do.”

“That’s right, and that’s all you need to know,” Stratus said. “So you’re welcome for having a front-row seat to see her qualify for Money in the Bank.”

“Exactly,” Stark added. “And you know, thank you Trish.”

WWE fans, strap in: like any good Money in the Bank ladder match, it's the stories within the story that make the match interesting. Though the 2023 edition of the match will certainly feature similarly intriguing elements that could impact the final outcome, watching Lynch and Stark attempt to kill each other with large metal ladders should play well into the excitement level of the match, even if it ultimately lowers the chances of either performer coming out on top briefcase in hand.