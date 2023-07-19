Believe it or not, Gable Steveson has been a member of the WWE Universe for longer than Maxxine Dupri, Eddie Thorpe, and almost Tiffany Stratton, who signed with the promotion just one day before the new “Olympic Hero” made his debut at SummerSlam on August 21st, 2021.

And yet, other than a few fun moments like Suplexing Gable Steveson and backing up the milk truck with Kurt Angle on an episode of RAW, Steveson hasn't been featured much at all on WWE programming, with the Olympic Gold Medalist still training in the Greco-Roman style ahead of what could be another season with Minnesota Golden Gophers or another run at the Olympics in Paris, France.

What does the future hold for Steveson? Well, on next week's edition of NXT, fans will find out, as, per Damon Kemp's brother himself, he's going to have a Lebron James-style “Decision” on the next edition of NXT.

“Everyone has been talking about my future. ‘What's next for Gable Steveson?' I could go back to school and go after another NCAA Division I National Title. I could set my sights on Paris, representing our country in the Olympics, and go after my second Olympic Gold Medal. Or I could stay right here in WWE in NXT,” Gable Steveson said. Next week, I decide my future.”

Would it make sense for NXT to go through all of this trouble only for Steveson to leave for the next six months, nine months, or even longer to channel his talents into another form of professional wrestling? I guess fans will have to tune in to NXT next week to find out.