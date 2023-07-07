Tiffany Stratton officially made her debut in NXT all the way back in December of 2021, when she took care of business versus Fallon Henley in the final show of the year. From there, she's wrestled 25 television matches, going 15-10 over her tenure, and officially became the NXT Women's Champion at Backlash 2023, when she defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the NXT Women's Title Tournament for the vacant strap.

And yet, when fans talk about Stratton, they don't walk about her in-ring efforts or even her finishing maneuver, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but instead her character, with the 24-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota native having crafted arguably the most complete persona of any female performer in developmental.

Speaking Ryan Satin on his fittingly named Out of Character podcast, Stratton explained that, despite appearing like arguably the most confident performer on the roster, she initially wasn't too confident in herself as a performer. Still, she continued to work at it and is now in a much better place both inside and outside of the ring.

“The first couple of matches, I really had no idea what I was doing. I honestly would always revert back to being bigger than life, out of this world, and it worked,” she said. “I definitely will not do anything unless it's 110 percent. I will not do anything half-effort, I go into it, and I'm going to make sure that I'm the best at what I do. I just needed to figure out who I am, and I need to formulate a character, and I need to have go-to's for my promos. I need to figure out my move set, my finish –-I really made sure that I checked every single box, because I really truly do want this, and I do want to go far with this. Knowing who I am as well, in real life, really helps too,” Stratton said via Wrestling Inc.

“I feel like now I don't need to prove myself to anybody. I don't need to go out there and, you know, do a bunch of crazy things. I just need to go out there and be a star and have a big presence and do my thing. I'm done proving to myself and everybody else that I am worthy of this. I know that I'm worthy of holding this title, and now is the time that I show it.”

With one successful title defense already on her resume via an albeit contested W over Thea Hail at NXT Gold Rush, it certainly feels like it's going to be “Tiffy Time” in NXT for months to come, as, after running promotional commercials hyping her up well before her championship win, it's clear Shawn Michaels and even his former DX Buddy, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, have high hopes for their current champion.

With no clear feud on the books at the moment, Tiffany Stratton is seemingly looking for a new challenger for her NXT Women's Championship.

If given the call, Natalya would happily book a flight to Orlando to give Stratton a run for her money, as the “BOAT” of WWE explained in a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio after her loss to Rhea Ripley on RAW.

“I'd love to work with IYO (SKY), Bianca (Belair), Bayley, Dakota (Kai) when she comes back. Somebody who has really impressed me, I love working with Cora Jade at NXT. I love her character development and how she's really evolved,” Natalya said via Fightful. “Tiffany Stratton. Never judge a book by its cover. Tiffany has really embraced her character, and she's interesting to watch, but she's also open to, ‘this is what I need to work on.' She said she wants to get better in the ring and knows that she's still not there yet, but she wants to grow. She stepped out of character to say she wants to get better, and I really respect that. One day, I'd like to have a match with Tiffany, and I'm not opposed to going to NXT to do that.”

After looking like she might be forced back to NXT Dana Brooke-style following being brutalized by Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, it appears Natalya has gotten her groove back, as her match with the “Eradicator” was widely viewed as one of her better efforts in WWE. Still, if she wants to continue to add highlight matches to her resume regardless of the outcome, heading back to NXT for a match against Stratton could do just that and provide the “BOAT” with another pupil in her ever-expanding lineup of dungeon trainees.