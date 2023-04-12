A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania 39 officially in the record book, fans of the WWE Universe waited with bated breath for reviews to roll in for the “Showcase of the Immortals,” with one reviewer’s opinion, in particular, taking importance above all others: Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

A stalwart of wrestling journalism ever since he began his venture four decades ago, Meltzer’s grades hold particular weight in the professional wrestling community thanks to the sheer volume of match reviews, covering everything from universally beloved classics to divisive bouts.

So, with Meltzer’s review officially in, why not take a look at how he reviewed each match of Night 2 and see if Meltzer lowballed anyone, was overly generous, or hit the matches right on the mark?

Grading Dave Meltzer’s Night 2 WrestleMania 39 star ratings.

7. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos – 3

Heading into WrestleMania 39, there wasn’t a bigger match on the card than Brock Lesnar versus Omos… literally. Unofficially dubbed a giant fight, WWE explicitly built up the match as a contest to see if “The Beast Incarnate” could deploy his typical power moves on a 7-foot-3, 400-plus pound man, with his very pride on the line.

Was the match a technical masterclass? No, but it was a spectacle, the crowd loved it, and in the end, WWE accomplished their goal for the match. Meltzer got this one right.

CP Rating – 3

6. WWE Women’s Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match – 2.5

After turning in a fantastically entertaining Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, this match attempted to catch that very same lightning in a bottle twice to not quite the same results.

Now granted, the match was far from bad, with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler getting big boos and the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez impressing the higher-up enough to earn a RAW number one contender’s match and an eventual title shot against Becky Lynch and Lita Trish Stratus, but giving the win the MMA Horsewomen when they haven’t been seen since just feels like a missed opportunity to add some star power to the new Champs.

CP Rating – 2

5. Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – 5

With a win over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Gunther not only retained his run as the Intercontinental Champion but also became the sole holder of the most five-star matches as a member of the WWE Universe at five.

Did this match deserve a five-star rating? Yes. Did it live up to expectations? Yes. And did WWE book this one, right? You’d better believe it. Congratulations on the record, Gunther; you certainly earned it.

CP Rating – 5

4. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka – 3.75

If GUNTHER, Sheamus, and McIntyre turned in the hardest-hitting affair of the night, Asuka-Bianca Belair was a strong contender for the number two spot, as the “Empress of Tomorrow” and “The EST of WWE” joined forces to capture fan attention from their fantastic entrances and kept it until the final bell thanks to some great in-ring efforts.

While the match wasn’t perfect, between Belair’s entrance, Asuka’s arm bar, and “The Est’s” ability to transition said arm bar into a KOD, this was a four-star match any day of the week.

CP Rating – 4

3. Snoop Dogg and Shane McMahon vs. The Miz – 1

If this match was solely The Miz versus Shane McMahon, this match would have topped out as a zero and may have actually dipped into the negative star range, depending on how WWE was able to deal with Shane-O-Mac’s torn quad. Fortunately, Snoop Dogg thought quickly on his feet, and after punching the “A-Lister” multiple times in the face, he hit him with a People’s Elbow to secure the pin. So negative one plus positive two equals a one, right? Meltzer got this one right too.

CP Rating – 1

2. Edge vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor – 3.75

This was a weird match. It began during daylight, which dimmed down the impact of the openings ever so slightly, the match was long, but not overly long, and… oh yeah, Balor had to be worked on for what felt like 10 minutes because he split his head open so bad he needed 14 staples to close the wound after the match.

While the finish was good, there was some really good stuff in this match, and, thankfully, the feud between Edge and The Judgement Day appears to be officially over, this match lost all of its momentum in the middle and was never quite able to earn it back from the audience.

CP Rating – 3

1. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – 4.5

Alright, depending on how you felt about the finish of this match, the rating could swing widely. The match started out hot, the fans popped when Solo Sikoa was ejected – likely because they assumed it meant a clean finish – and even when The Usos emerged to give Reigns the upper hand, the emergence of the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, came out to equal the score and got folks out of their seats and screaming for joy.

Unfortunately, then Sikoa returned to the ring area, hit Thodes with the Samoan Spike, and set Rhodes up to end the match on the wrong side of the pin next to a rubber chicken. If you’ve watched a Reigns title defense at any point in the last half year or so, this was like a greatest hits of those matches, but even if the finish of the WrestleMania 39 main event was a bit of a letdown, the match as a whole was a success.

CP Rating – 4.5