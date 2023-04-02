A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had one thing and one thing only on their mind heading into WrestleMania 39: ending The Bloodline.

After being cast into supporting roles for years as Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, and, eventually, Solo Sikoa ran roughshod at the top of the card, finally, the Montreal Kids would earn an opportunity to test their mettle and see if they were championship caliber contributors to WWE, within the same county as where they entered the national wrestling conversation as members of PWG.

Taking the ring second following an impromptu Lil Uzi Vert performance during The Usos’ entrance, Owens and Zayn came in hot but clearly didn’t have the same cohesion as their foes, and that hurt them at first, leaving some fans openly wondered if maybe, just maybe The Bloodline’s supremacy would continue. Fortunately, 20 years of friendship came in hands, and as the match continued on, Owens and Zayn started fighting for each other instead of themselves; after KO cleared out Jimmy, Zayn and Jey got their final one-on-one moment and after three straight Helluva Kicks and a few words, “The Underdog from the Underground” got the pin as fans sang an “Ole” hymn that, to paraphrase Michael Cole on commentary, would make El Generico proud.

For the first time since May 20th, 2022, The Usos aren’t Tag Team Champions for either the RAW or SmackDown brand, and after watching KO and Zayn celebrate in the WrestleMania ring after their win, the WWE Universe is better off for it.