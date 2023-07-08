After being slow walked onto the main roster due to a broken leg, having to solely take part in talk show segments for The Grayson Waller Effect, Grayson Waller was thrown off the deep end in a major way over the past week, working with Logan Paul, getting in the ring with John Cena sans any sort of cast at Money in the Bank and actually wrestling a match with Edge after their time together went horribly wrong – or horribly right – at Maddison Square Garden.

And yet, when asked how he's feeling by Kayla Braxton for a special WWE Digitial Exclusive segment, the “Arrogant Aussie” was shockingly candid about his disappointment in himself.

“I guess you could say this has been a pretty crazy week for Grayson Waller,” Waller said. “A week ago, I have global megastar Logan Paul on my show, then I’m in the O2 Arena sold out with John Cena, and then I cap it off, my debut on the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown and I wrestle Hall of Famer Edge. For any other wrestler, they can retire happy; this is as good as it gets. And how is Grayson Waller feeling right now? Well, I’m feeling pretty d**n bad. Because whether or not I hung with Edge, it doesn’t matter, because I just lost. But that’s okay, because what is it he said to me? Sink or Swim. Well, I’m pretty sure Grayson Waller just swam, and this is just the beginning.”

Does Waller have a right to be disappointed about taking a loss to Edge? Most definitely, but as he pointed out himself, this is just the beginning for the “Showstopper;” soon, even people on the New York City subway will know the name Grayson Waller.