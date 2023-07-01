After a week of hype and a message to the WWE Universe about his broken leg, Grayson Waller was over-the-moon to have the biggest guest of his SmackDown career on The Grayson Waller Effect, Logan Paul, but what would the social media star have to say? Would he bury the “Arrogant Aussie” in order to get himself over, making it even harder for the former NXT standout to get over on the main roster? Or would he show some kindness to the pride of Sidney and instead take shots at his six opponents at Money in the Bank; the only six men separating him from a shot at the belt either owned by Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns?

Well, as it turns out, Paul's plans likely didn't come to fruition, as he was booed mightily by the fans in the O2 for, apparently, not being LA Knight, which sort of threw his entire schtick off before he could perform it with his usual swagger.

“This is as big as it gets, Logan Paul on The Grayson Waller Effect,” Grayson Waller said. “Now, obviously, Logan, these London fans love you, and tomorrow night in this very ring, you can win your very first Money in the Bank Ladder match, where you need to climb the ladder and grab the Money in the Bank contract,” Waller said. “Now, what would it mean to you, Logan Paul, to have a contract that guarantees you a championship match anywhere, anytime, against any champion?”

“Well, in London, it would mean a whole lot!” Logan Paul said as he was booed by the O2 crowd. “London, you're going crazy, and I don't know why you're booing with me because you've seen me compete with every champion in this organization. And guess what? My dreams not ending until I have a WWE Championship gold around my belt (?). So tomorrow, when I win that contract, I can call my shot on anyone I want. I can get my revenge on Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins, I can even finish what I started and take down the ‘Tribal Chief.' H*ll Grayson, I might not even cash it in, I might just take that briefcase and smack LA Knight upside the head with it. This briefcase above me is the key-”

Unfortunately for Paul, who is still pretty new to the professional wrestling world, when you evoke a performer's name on the microphone, especially on an interview show, it almost always evokes that performer out to address the addresser, and that's exactly what LA Knight decided to do, much to the chagrin of the ruckus 18,000 cap crowd.

Logan Paul has no time for the “Megamanager” LA Knight.

Walking to the ring to his theme song, “Knight Vision,” and incredible fanfare from the crowd, LA Knight raised a mic to his lips and let the “dummies” in the ring know that he wasn't too keen on other performers using his “Megastar” moniker.

“Lemme talk to ya,” Knight asked of a crowd that was beyond behind him. “You know, I'm gonna give you one thing, Logan Paul, you have proven a lot with everything you've been given, but that's the key; it's been what you've been given. Meanwhile, I walk in here, I haven't been given a d*mn thing, yet every time I walk in here, the whole world jumps to their feet, feeling a kavorka because I made it that way, yeah! So here's the thing, man, so I've got all of the respect in the world for that fact that you could make yourself a name on social media, you can make yourself a name on YouTube, but right now, you're standing in my ring. So tomorrow night, when you look at that case, you've gotta realize the odds are on me for a reason because I am the one and the only ‘Megastar' with everybody saying ‘L. A. Knight, yeah!”

Clearly ticked off, Paul shot back, but not with the same bravado fans are used to.

“You know, it's funny, dog,” Paul responded with a slight tremble in his voice. “Because you keep saying ‘Megastar,' but ‘Megastar' to who? Because all I see in front of me is a guy, who was supposed to be a manager in the WWE after 20 years of a lackluster career. You're lucky I'm even addressing you, ‘Megamanager.'”

“I'll tell you what, if you ain't heard, you ain't listening hard enough because London, tell him whose game this is: L. A. Knight, yeah!”

Unfortunately for the 18,000 LA Knight fans in London, he, too, was interrupted, as Santos Escobar came out to address the group, and things broke down just like they did the week before, but if the segment taught fans across the WWE Universe anything, it's that the pride of Hagerstown, Maryland might just be the most organically over performer in WWE right now and he should be the odds-on favorite to win the Ladder match on July 1st, yeah!