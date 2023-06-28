When Grayson Waller was drafted onto SmackDown after a very successful run in developmental – even if he never became the NXT Champion – fans were very excited to see the “Arrogant Aussie” showcases everything that makes him special on the main roster.

So far, the results have been incomplete.

Now sure, Waller has been a fixture of WWE TV since early May, bringing his very popular The Grayson Waller Effect to Friday nights on a half dozen or so occasions, but other than bumping elbows with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Pretty Deadly, and AJ Styles, he hasn't been able to showcase the in-ring efforts that allowed the pride of Sidney to become the first-ever winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge; a victory that got him a title shot against Bron Breakker and a chance to performer a booty in front of an ecstatic audience.

What gives? Is Waller transitioning out of in-ring action? Well, as it turns out, Waller has actually been dealing with a broken fibula that has left him medically ineligible for in-ring action, as he explained to his fans on Twitter.

“In my last match on NXT against Carmelo Hayes, I broke my leg. Clean break to the fibula. But because I’m a straight-up gangster, I kept going, and I was moments away from becoming NXT Champion,” Waller said via Fightful. “Fast forward two weeks, I hobble on crutches into the WWE Draft. SmackDown, with the steal of the entire draft, chooses Grayson Waller. Despite the fact that I couldn’t wrestle. I could barely even walk. The reality is, Grayson Waller on one leg has more value than 99 percent of wrestlers with two. So what did I do? Week after week on FOX, I entertain millions with The Grayson Waller Effect, the hottest talk show in all of pro wrestling, rubbing shoulders with the biggest stars in the game. AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, the next tag team champions, Pretty Deadly. This Friday on FOX, I have the biggest star in the entire industry, Logan Paul.”

You know, for being medically ineligible to perform, getting Waller on television, even if he's just behind a desk, is a smart way to keep the prized developmental pupil on television and fresh in the minds of the WWE Universe. But still, that strategy can only go on for so long; for Waller to really get over, he needs to back up his words with matches in the ring. Fortunately, Waller gave an update on his return date too, even if he wasn't particularly specific about the date in question.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grayson Waller hints at his return to the WWE ring.

Continuing on with his special social media video, Grayson Waller turned his attention to his in-ring future. Though the “Dynamo from Down Under” noted that he'll be back in action at some point in the not-too-distant future, he wants to keep that info close to the vest.

“Let’s stop talking about the talk show for a bit because I keep seeing what everyone is saying online. Am I just a talk show host now? If I was, I guarantee I’d be the greatest talk show host in the history of this company. But as good as I am on The Grayson Waller Effect, as good as I am on the microphone, I’m better in the ring,” Waller said. “So the question is, when am I back? Well, I have good news, but I have bad news. The bad news is, I don’t owe a thing to you social media flops. What I’ve learned the last eight weeks, all the pain, all the suffering, all the rehab, doing everything I could possibly do to make sure when I come back, I’m in the best shape of my life, people online couldn’t care less. The fans couldn’t care less. They didn’t celebrate the fact that I was SmackDown every week. They b*tched, and they complained because I wasn’t wrestling. So I’m not gonna tell you. But the good news is, you will get an answer very, very soon. It’s just gonna be on my time because that is The Grayson Waller Effect.”

While it's unlikely Waller will get physical with the next guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, Logan Paul, as the “Maverick” has bigger fish to fry at Money in the Bank, don't be surprised if, in the not-too-distant future, the former NXT standout decides to flip the table and let his fist cash a check his words have written. Based on his work in developmental, it's clear Waller should fit right in.