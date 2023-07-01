After watching Cody Rhodes work a rather pointless match with Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank, the WWE Universe was afforded an absolute treat when John Cena, the face of the last era of WWE made an unannounced cameo in London to hype up the crowd.

But why? What was Cena there to do? Well, as it turns out to advocate for the crowd and maybe try to get a WrestleMania to London at some point in the future.

“Surprise! I think I'm the one that's surprised because I'm used to you singing ‘John Cena Sucks!' You flipped it around, you were like, ‘My time is now, you can't see me, my time is now!' Look around you, did you know that this is the first Premium Live Event in London in over 20 years? I look around, I hear the noise, I feel the energy, and I ask myself, ‘What the h*ll took us so long to spend some time with you?' Right? Look around! And listen, it's not up to me, it's up to the WWE decision-makers; they don't necessarily know how to feel about London. Oh, come on, we're not telling you anything you don't know. They think this is sort of a hostile environment; they think sometimes you guys are a distraction; they even think you guys try to take over the show. You see that? You see that? They don't know what they are talking about, you are the voice, you are the heartbeat, you are not trying to take over the show, you are the show!” Cena told the ruckus crowd.

“So why am I here? Man, I love you guys, but I'm here on behalf of you; I put my shoes in this ring because I know the world is watching, and I want them to know that I think you are underappreciated. I'm here tonight because you all know I'm big on respect, and I'm here tonight because all of you, over 20 years of my experience, have earned my respect. Another thing they don't understand is when we stop to let you (chant ‘Thank you Cena!). How much fun does stuff like that makes a night like this? You cheer, you chant, heck, you care, and in my mind, there's not a more exciting audience than the audience in the United Kingdom. So I'm here to try to bring WrestleMania to London. Whoa, I struck a nerve on that one, didn't I? I'm here tonight not for one more match, I'm here because I know when they play those trumpets, people watch, and people listen, and right now, I want to give something to an audience I love; I want to give them a chance to show the world and the people who make decisions what we already know. Take a moment right now, let ‘um see, let ‘um hear, let ‘um feel what WrestleMania's gonna sound like in London!”

Unfortunately for Cena, none other than Grayson Waller had other plans, specifically for his venue of choice for an international WrestleMania.

Things are heating up for a John Cena Grayson Waller feud at SummerSlam.

Emerging from the back to a surprisingly receptive reaction from the crowd in London, Grayson Waller rapidly turned himself into public enemy number one by presenting his own vision for an international WrestleMania.

“John Cena, what an absolute honor, mate. I would introduce myself, but I know you watch; everyone knows the ‘Aussie Icon,' the host of the best talk show in WWE, The Grayson Waller Effect. I hope you don't mind me interrupting, I have nothing but the most respect for you, I love everything you do. I've loved your career, I love everything about you. The jorks? I love the jorks, I'm a man of style, lad; those are still in. And the movies? I love every one of your movies; your performance in Scooby Doo, it moved me, man,” Waller said.

“But what I love most about you, John, is this whole ‘hustle, loyalty, respect' thing you do, which is why I'm disappointed your out here lying to these people! WrestleMania in England? You gotta be kidding me, lad. You gotta know this place is a hole; these people cheer who they're supposed to dislike, they boo who they're supposed to like – yeah, that's real cutting edge, I'm impressed. Never mind the fact that it's supposed to be Summer, but the last few days it's been cold, raining everywhere, I have to wear a hoodie. If WrestleMania's going overseas, it needs to be somewhere beautiful; good weather, nice beaches, good looking girls in bikinis, I'm thinking if WWE goes international, I think it needs to go somewhere like Australia. I can see it now, WrestleMania: Australia; Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!”

As the crowd loudly called him a not-so-nice term, Waller continued.

“But don't stress, John; I actually think I can get you a spot on the show,” Waller said. “Hey, hey, I know things haven't been going so well for you lately; the last time we saw you, you lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania, and before that, you lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, oh, and wasn't it losing to The Fiend at WrestleMania? Hey, I loved how meta that was, but it's okay; these people, they are simple; they only remember the last thing they saw. But all you need, John, is one viral moment, and if anyone knows viral moments, it's Grayson Waller, so what I'm gonna do, John, is, you gotta let me be Superman this time. John, you've helped so many people, you've done so much; let me help you save your career. Think about it, ‘the biggest Grayson Waller Effect of all time, with my guest John Cena at WrestleMania: Australia.' What do you say, you wanna get the hometown Grayson Waller rub?”

Cena thought about it for a second.

“So what I'm hearing from you is no WrestleMania in London, and you want me to fly to Australia to get a rub from Grayson Waller?” Cena asked. “Imma pass.”

This, understandably, didn't sit too well with Waller, who decided to attack Cena from behind before eating an Attitude Adjustment that not only proved that the “Aussie Icon” is fully healed from his broken leg but proved that for the “Doctor of Thuganomics,” his time in the WWE Universe is very much still now. If this goes down at SummerSlam 2023, fans should be in for a show.