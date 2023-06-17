If there's one complaint some fans have about Gunther‘s run at the top of the SmackDown and now RAW roster – other than, you know, the weird 1940s German stuff that persistently keeps coming up in ideas from creative – it's that he maybe hasn't been afforded the best competition as a member of the WWE roster.

Sure, “The Ring General” doesn't book his matches himself, and he has been afforded programs with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre that were widely considered very good to excellent, but when you look at his title reign, there are far more matches with performers like Mustafa Ali and Ricochet than former world champions like Seth Rollins or AJ Styles.

And yet, in a unique piece of booking that now looks prophetic, it would appear Gunther has found his next great WWE rival in the form of Kevin Owens, one-half of the current Unsiputed WWE Tag Team Champions and a man known for being able to throw his weight around – literally – in an incredible way against big, bad bruisers in the ring.

Discussing his first of hopefully many classic matches with the “Prizefighter” in an appearance on Ten Count with Steve Fall, Gunther expressed a desire to get back in the ring with KO moving forward regardless of the circumstances.

“He seems to have some temper issues for some reason,” says Gunther via Fightful. “I don't know exactly what's going on there. Overall, though, to get in the ring and have a singles match with him was really good. I think the energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It's a very good contrast. I think if you visually look at us, people can really relate with someone standing up to a bully and not taking anything from him. I think that's why people connected with that match and story in a very authentic way. Besides all of that, he's been here for so long and has achieved a lot of great things. I really enjoyed being in the ring with him. He's very intense. Very physical, as well. I like when my matches are — I'm not a believer that matches need to be crisp and beautiful all the time. The best matches are quite scrappy, if that makes sense? If it's not beautiful, if it's intense and brutal and very physical, I think that's what people can relate to the most. I think that's why we got the reaction to it we got.”

So how, exactly, would a feud between KO and Gunther work? Would the duo wrestle for the IC Championship while Owens is still the tag team champion, leading to an unusual situation where KO could hold two belts? Or would Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser instead team up more frequently, with or without the IC Title around his waist, in order to make Imperium tag champions on the main roster in addition to NXT? Though the logistics may get a tad confusing, the results would be very good for the entire WWE Universe, as more bouts between the two can only lead to positive results.

Gunther closes the door on adding members to Imperium… for now.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Ten Count, Gunther was asked the question many fans have speculated about for months now: will Imperium add any more members to the faction moving forward?

Now Gunther, to his credit, was pretty open about his answer, suggesting that, for now at least, the trio is better off as just that.

“No, I think it's perfect how it is. I'm a big believer in ‘never change a running system.' I think too much in and out can water a group down a little bit. We're all together for a reason, nothing's random,” Gunther said via Fightful. “We are all tightly connected in our private lives too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started. There's a history of that group a long time before WWE, so it's something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it's good how it is.”

Now, for fans who have been hoping to see a cruiserweight – read: Ilja Dragunov – added to Imperium to serve as a set-up man for the faction, this news comes as a bit of a bummer, as giving more performers additional opportunities is seemingly never a bad idea. Still, Gunther did say “right now,” so who knows, maybe “The Ring General” and the “Unbesiegbar” could reunite in the ring once more, only this time, they are on the same side of the proverbial side of the “Vs.” symbol.