After successfully securing the win over Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss in the opening segment of Smackdown, GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium accepted an interview with Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown to discuss their win and Drew McIntyre’s decision to come down to the ring to check out the competition. Kaiser specifically was not too pleased with this decision.

“A guest? You said a guest, right? Kaiser said, “First of all, in order to welcome a guest where I come from, you must send an invitation, and I can guarantee you that Imperium has not sent any invitations to Drew McIntyre.”

Vinci weighed in, too, pointing out that Imperium have had a target on their back since GUNTHER won the IC Title.

“That’s exactly right,” Vinci added. “You don’t think we’re aware that all three of us have a target on our back? People are always gonna come for the best that there are, and there is nobody better than Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. We’re the best team on the planet! And last, but certainly not least, we have the most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time, GUNTHER.”

After allowing his partners in crime to weigh in on McIntyre crashing their party, GUNTHER delivered the final blow to fully recontextualize McIntyre’s uninvited appearance outside the ring.

“To everybody who wants a piece of that, just get in line.”

Could McIntyre end his feud with the Viking Raiders and enter into a match with GUNTHER at some point down the line, maybe at WrestleMania 39 with or without Sheamus? Only time will tell, but it certainly seems like WWE is pointing things in that direction.