In the aftermath of his retirement match against Gunther, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed an injury he suffered during the bout.

During the latest episode of the CarCast podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg said he was feeling good following his last wrestling match. However, he did hurt his hand.

“You can't really tell, but my hand, I broke my hand at some point in that match,” he revealed, “And I think today's the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It's not nearly as swollen as it was.”

Luckily, he was fine otherwise. He was able to get out of his last match without any other ailments. That is a miracle, given his age and lack of in-ring action recently.

What does Goldberg's injury mean for his WWE future?

Goldberg (black trunks) with son Gage (street clothes) faces Bobby Lashley (black pants) with MVP (suit) for the WWE World Heavy Championship at SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Goldberg doesn't have any more matches coming up in WWE, so he can likely recover on his own time. Even before his retirement bout, he was not a consistent full-time competitor.

His retirement match took place at the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Goldberg took on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was unsuccessful in challenging for the “Ring General's” championship.

It put an end to his decades-long career in wrestling. Goldberg first joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1997. During that stint, he went on a win streak that lasted over 170 matches.

He would then join WWE in 2003 before leaving in 2004. He would make his long-awaited return in 2016, reigniting his feud with Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg won the Universal Championship twice in his second stint with WWE. The first reign lasted less than a month before he lost it to Lesnar. His second reign only lasted a few days longer as he lost it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35.

His final feuds were against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, and Gunther. While he challenged all of them for world championships, he did not win any.

More WWE News
WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who died on July 24, 2025.
Hulk Hogan passes away at 71Andrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, who joined a dating app following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.
Nikki Bella reveals dating app status after Artem Chigvintsev divorceAndrew Korpan ·
Silhouette of WWE star Tiffany Stratton, who was shown as Sabrina Carpenter's lookalike at a New York Mets game.
The WWE star who received Sabrina Carpenter ‘carbon copy’ comparison at Mets gameAndrew Korpan ·
Rhea Ripley as seen in the Netflix series WWE: Unreal, which also features other Superstars like CM Punk.
Exclusive: How WWE: Unreal stars Rhea Ripley, CM Punk shake off ‘anxiety’Andrew Korpan ·
Travis Scott, who WWE star Drew McIntyre called a 'piece of s**t' for ruining WrestleMania 41.
WWE star Drew McIntyre sounds off on ‘piece of s**t’ Travis ScottAndrew Korpan ·
MJF War Games WWE 2K24 Roster DLC Character
MJF offers to ‘demolish’ Goldberg in AEW after disappointing WWE retirement matchMatty Breisch ·