In the aftermath of his retirement match against Gunther, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed an injury he suffered during the bout.

During the latest episode of the CarCast podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg said he was feeling good following his last wrestling match. However, he did hurt his hand.

“You can't really tell, but my hand, I broke my hand at some point in that match,” he revealed, “And I think today's the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It's not nearly as swollen as it was.”

Luckily, he was fine otherwise. He was able to get out of his last match without any other ailments. That is a miracle, given his age and lack of in-ring action recently.

What does Goldberg's injury mean for his WWE future?

Goldberg doesn't have any more matches coming up in WWE, so he can likely recover on his own time. Even before his retirement bout, he was not a consistent full-time competitor.

His retirement match took place at the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Goldberg took on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was unsuccessful in challenging for the “Ring General's” championship.

It put an end to his decades-long career in wrestling. Goldberg first joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1997. During that stint, he went on a win streak that lasted over 170 matches.

He would then join WWE in 2003 before leaving in 2004. He would make his long-awaited return in 2016, reigniting his feud with Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg won the Universal Championship twice in his second stint with WWE. The first reign lasted less than a month before he lost it to Lesnar. His second reign only lasted a few days longer as he lost it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 35.

His final feuds were against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, and Gunther. While he challenged all of them for world championships, he did not win any.