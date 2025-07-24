Even big-name celebrities like WWE star Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) have to use dating apps, and the former Dancing with the Stars competitor explained the decision in the aftermath of her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella appeared on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? show. About 43 minutes into their conversation, she revealed that she is on Raya, a members-only dating app for celebrities.

“She's so comfortable in her own skin and who she is, and I love it,” Bella said of herself. “We need to find her a man.” It is a hardcore app, requiring references and an application to join.

“I signed up for Raya,” she revealed. “It's a dating app for people in the industry… I was not gonna ever do a dating app, but then, since I've been back on the road, it kind of gets lonely in the hotel rooms, and not like I want to be on Tinder, but I think it would just be fun to text people.”

However, for all those hopefuls out there, Bella is not seriously looking for a partner yet. Her divorce is still recent, and she emphasized that she doesn't “even wanna date.” Plus, having a kid requires her “energy,” and she doesn't want to give that up yet.

“I don't want anything now,” she explained. “I don't want anything serious for years because I don't want anything to interfere with my son and [me], and I don't want my son to meet anyone — I just want him to have his mom and his dad.”

But if you are wondering if you're her type, she laid it out for Rhodes. “I've always loved a businessman, but that had swag,” she revealed. “You have to have swag. You need to have [an] edge. I don't like just straight up business, there needs to be a pool vibe.”

So, it does not appear WWE star Nikki Bella is accepting applications now, but she is on a dating app shortly after her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The divorce came after Chigvintsev was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. She filed for divorce a couple of weeks after the arrest.

Now, Bella is back in WWE. She first returned at the Royal Rumble in January 2025. Several months later, she came back again to seemingly set up a feud with Liv Morgan, who later got injured. Bella competed in the battle royal at Evolution on July 13, 2025, and then had her first televised singles match in nearly seven years.