It's been known that country singer Jelly Roll has lost weight, but he revealed a gigantic milestone in his journey ahead of his wrestling debut at the 2025 WWE SummerSlam PLE.

During an interview with Stephanie McMahon, Jelly Roll revealed he was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. Now, he will be under 300 pounds for the first time since.

“I'm gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring at SummerSlam,” he revealed.

Additionally, he has another goal in mind. Jelly Roll would like to do a shirtless magazine cover shoot in 2027. He did concede that he is “a long way from that.”

Jelly Roll's weight loss before his WWE debut

Recently, Jelly Roll told Pat McAfee that he had lost nearly 200 pounds already. He started his weight loss journey at 540 pounds, and he was down to 357 pounds at that time.

He has continued losing weight, and now he's under 300 pounds. It sounds like he is determined to continue losing weight beyond his first WWE match.

Now, he will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2 and 3. He will team up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

The 2025 SummerSlam PLE is the first-ever two-night iteration of the event. It is unknown on which night Jelly Roll's debut match will happen.

It will be a full-circle moment for the Grammy-nominated singer. At the 2024 SummerSlam, he delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory.

This will not be Jelly Roll's only WWE match. He told McMahon that he is determined to compete in more bouts after his first. Additionally, he has set a goal for himself — to lose enough weight to jump off the top rope.

First, fans will have to see how his first match goes at SummerSlam. He is getting in the ring with three WWE legends, so he is in good hands.