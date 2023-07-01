After watching Damian Priest disappointingly win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, Shayna Baszler turn on Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre return, John Cena return, and Cody Rhodes defeat Dominik Mysterio one-on-one – though not necessarily in that order – the WWE Universe was treated to the second Money in the Bank Ladder match of the evening and needless to say, the six women in the match did not disappoint.

Operating as a sort of Becky Lynch versus the field, as she was one of just two babyfaces in the match alongside Zelina Vega, the “Irish Lass Kicker” did her darndest to check one of the few remaining boxes off of her WWE resume but goodness gracious, the field gave her a hard time, with Bayley, Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark all seemingly as committed to making sure the former RAW Women's Champion didn't win the match as trying to win the match themselves.

The pivotal point in the contest came when Stark put a set of handcuffs on Lynch in an attempt to lock her out of the match, but alas, it didn't work, as she fought out of it and ultimately avoided being locked to the ropes outside of the ring.

From there, Lynch attempted to race Bayley up the ladder but found herself stuck yet again, with IYO SKY, the other member of Damage CTRL, decided to give her tag team partner a receipt for flipping her ladder earlier in the show, locking the two Horsewoman together with the previously introduced handcuffs and leapfrogging her I guess now former friend to become Miss Money in the Bank.

Is Damage CTRL dead? Only time will tell, but one thing that's undeniable is IYO SKY is the new Miss Money in the Bank, and that's very cool indeed.