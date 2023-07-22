After a week of anticipation, fans in the WWE Universe finally got to see Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso back in the ring once more to set out the conditions for the third match of their current career, a Tribal Rules match at SummerSlam… but not before the “Tribal Chief” got a little bit of acknowledgment from the fans in Orlando.

“Orlando, acknowledge me!” Roman Reigns demanded. “So, Little Jay, you still wanna do this, huh? You sure about that?”

“Yeah, I still wanna do this,” Jey Uso said. “I’m supposed to do this. You making me do this. Cuz you called the shot, Jimmy’s in the hospital, so now, Roman, I gotta get you.”

“Ah, Little Jey, you’re ain’t gonna get me, because you just don’t get it,” Reigns responded. “You just a solidier, man. A pawn in this game (grabs contract, signs).”

After signing his name on the dotted line for the match, Reigns slide the contract over to Jey, who promptly tore it up.

“We don’t need no contract, cuz the contract is in the blood,” Uso said. “This right here, this is Tribal Combat now.”

“Do the Elders know about this?” Reigns asked.

“It was their idea, Uce. Tribal Combat,” Uso said. “That means anything goes. I wanna light you up with a stick, I can. Grab one of these chairs? I will. Grab that steel chair over there? Maybe. Put you’re a** through that announce table? I want to. Throw you through this table? If I have to. Hey, I’ll grab that lady’s left slipper over there and slap you across the head too, Uce!”

“Ah Orlando, shut your mouth! Little Jey, shut your mouth! The Tribal Chief is talking now,” Reigns responded. “You think this is my first rodeo? You think I ain’t ran this business for over a decade now? It don’t mean nothing to me, it’s done, let’s go.”

After shaking hands, Solo Sikoa attempted to interject, throwing the table before attempting to plant his older brother with a Samoan Spike before Reigns stopped him, knowing that this isn't the venue for the match. Still, that didn't stop Uso from superkicking his brother and leaving the remaining members of The Bloodline.

What will Tribal Rules look like at SummerSlam? Fans will have to tune in on the first Saturday in August to find out.

Seth Rollins thinks Roman Reigns has found his perfect character in WWE.

Stopping by Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast to discuss wrestling with his Wrestlemania 39 opponent, Seth Rollins decided to give some props to his former The Shield-mate, acknowledging that he had seemingly found his perfect character in WWE.

“If it’s up to me, it’s me. Whoever does it is primed for a rocket to the moon. The guy is certainly operating on a level that very few have in the history of our industry. He really found his groove being the Tribal Chief, this mob boss character. When he was with us in The Shield, he was learning. When he was out on his own, he couldn’t quite figure out exactly what he wanted to be. That’s just a lack of experience, he has his foot in the wrong shoe. The company saw him in a certain way, and I don’t think that aligned with what his personality is and the way he saw himself.

One of the things that 2020 and 2021 gave us as an organization was the opportunity to try things that we may not normally do because nobody was watching TV at the time, we were still doing live shows, and we had a chance to play with our characters and take some risks. One of those things that happened was turning Roman Reigns heel, which maybe would have never happened had we not been stuck in a warehouse for 18 months. It turned into one of the best possible outcomes for him and for the industry if you look at the story arc of what the Bloodline and Roman Reigns has been, it’s virtually unmatched in our industry.

It’s so hard because of injuries and the crowd not always jiving with what you’re doing, you have to change stuff from what you want, but to be able to consistently tell a very logical and emotion-based story for years on episodic television, we’re talking every week, 52 weeks a year, for years. Nowhere else on television or movies are you going to be able to find anything like that. It doesn’t even come close. What he’s set up, that’s the thing, who is going to be the guy to take the throne and really push the industry into the next phase. It’s his era, his title, SmackDown is his show, whoever takes that from him, it’s going to be a big deal. There is no arguing (that he’s not excellent). You can say a lot of other things about him, but you can’t deny how incredible he is at what he does.”

Are Rollins and Reigns going to be grabbing drinks after SummerSlam to reminisce about the good old days? No, probably not, but hey, even after all these years apart, it's nice to know that game respects game, even if that's the only thing the “Visionary” respects about the “Tribal Chief.”