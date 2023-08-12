After watching quite possibly the wildest end to one of his matches yet, when Jimmy Uso pulled his twin brother Jey Uso out of the ring just before he was ready to secure his second pin-fall victory over the “Tribal Chief” in as many months – this time with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line – Roman Reigns walked out to a special segment on SmackDown called “Hail to the Tribal Chief” where he was going to be acknowledged for his efforts inside and out of the ring.

Marching down to the ring with his increasingly smaller Bloodline surrounding him, Reigns walked into the ring like he so often does and asked the crowd in Alberta one simple question.

“Calgary, acknowledge me,” Roman Reigns demanded. “‘Wise Man,' where’s Jimmy? What do you mean you don’t know? You haven’t seen him? You haven’t talked to him?”

“My Tribal Chief, I talked to Jimmy this morning, and he was rather salty, and I don’t know why,” Paul Heyman responded.



Evoked by his “Tribal Chief,” Jimmy Uso emerged from the crowd to an incredible chorus of boos, and walked into the ring, though his face was far more confrontational than jovial.

“Jim, don’t worry about them,” Reigns said. “They mean nothing. Don’t worry about them. Let’s be real about it. I owe you one. Name it. Name your price, anything you want, anything, done. Want a new car? Done. You want a boat? No, no, no, no, no, you want a yacht? Done. You want a jet? Done-“

“I don’t want nothing from you! Nothing!” Jimmy Uso noted. “What I did at SummerSlam, Uce, got nothing to do with you.”

“You must be confused or something,” Reigns responded. “You know who I am. I can make anything happen. You don’t want material items, fine. What do you want? You want power? You want position? Come on, what, the new right-hand man, the ‘Main Event,’ Jimmy Uso, we can make it happen.”

Unable to keep his tongue tied in the back any longer, Jey Uso told production in Gorilla position to play his music, and an already interesting segment became a key scene in The Bloodline's story.

Jey Uso has had enough of The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

Marching down to the ring with a purpose, Jey finally got to stand face-to-face with his brother for the first time since being betrayed at SummerSlam and had one simple question of his own on his mind.

“I’m about to throw 37 years down the drain right now if you don’t tell me why you did it,” Jey Uso demanded.

“I did what I did at SummerSlam, Jey, because I love you. ‘Jimmy betrayed Jey because he’s jealous,’ Uce, I did what I did at SummerSlam not because of jealousy, Uce, you really wanna know? Man, I was afraid, alright? I was afraid to lose you. If you would have beat Uce at SummerSlam, Uce, you would’ve became Tribal Chief, and then what? What happens to the Usos, huh? What happens to the Usos? Hey, not only that brother, listen to me, not only that, not only would you would have became the Tribal Chief, Uce, you would have been inherited some kind of power that makes you like him. Corrupted, Uce. He’s corrupt. The power he- he’s been playing us. I would never live, I would never be able to live, Uce, if I let you and watch you become an egotistical, lying, manipulative a**hole like Roman Reigns,” Jimmy responded as the crowd chanted back that seven letter word.

“So listen, Uce, that’s the d*mn truth. I was afraid, man I was afraid you was just gonna leave, Uce, that’s the honest truth. You don’t believe me? Fine. You never talk to me again? Fine, Uce. You hate me? I’m fine, I just wanted to tell you to your face. It wasn’t to step on your shine, Uce. It wasn’t to take any hard work from you. It was because, Uce, I love you. So if you want to kick my face off, brother, 37 years of pain, give it to me.”

After Jimmy walked out of the ring, Reigns began to laugh at his cousin, picking at him even further, much like he did before SummerSlam.

“Hahaha, what I tell you?” Reigns asked. “I mean, if there wasn’t a perfect time for ‘I told you so.’ What I’ve been saying, huh? What have I been saying? You’re gonna mess this whole thing up because you’re stupid. You’re a hot head. You think with your emotions. You don’t know what you’re doing, you understand me? Tonight, it ain’t about you and your brother. Nobody cares anymore, all right? This night is only about one thing, you understand me? One thing. It’s been like this for three years now. I can’t believe you don’t understand it: Acknowledge me-“

Clearly done with how his entire family was treating him, Jey went on a tear, Superkicking Reigns, tossing Solo out of the ring, and ultimately delivering that kick his brother requested earlier in the segment before addressing the camera head-on.

“I’m out. I’m out the Bloodline, I’m out of SmackDown, I’m out of WWE!” Jey said. “Deuces, Uces.”

Is Jey actually out of The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE in general? Maybe yes, maybe not; fans will just have to tune in next week to find out.