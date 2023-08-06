Tell me if you've heard this one before; WWE built up a seemingly can't-miss babyface with all of the momentum behind him who would definitely be the performer that unseated Roman Reigns as the “Head of the Table.”

On paper, they had everything, right? Momentum, a personal history with the former “Big Dog,” key wins on their resume, and maybe, just maybe, that magical je ne sais quoi that convinces Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company that the performer in question is the right man for one of the toughest jobs in professional wrestling history.

Jey Uso, to his credit, checked darn near every one of the boxes that could be on a “Roman Reigns Beater” wishlist. He's worked with Reigns on and off for his entire career but especially over the past few years as part of The Bloodline, has two losses to the “Head of the Table” during this run, and had the ability to not only dethrone the “Tribal Chief” but actually take that spot from him after the 1-2-3.

Would it work? Would Jey be the performer who unseats Reigns at Paul “Triple H” Levesque's second-ever SummerSlam as the head of creative? Fans certainly wanted that to be the case, but in true Hunter Hearst Helmsley fashion, expectations didn't meet reality in the best way possible.

"If you beat me, I will give this to you."@WWERomanReigns has a shocking message for Jey @WWEUsos right before #TribalCombat begins at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/K8wlliYMsy — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

Roman Reigns strengthened his place as the “Head of the Table” at SummerSlam.

When Roman Reigns wrestles a match on a Premium Live Event, there are often two very different chapters to the contest, one before the “Tribal Chief” calls for outside help and again after he signals for assistance from his “Bloodline.”

Sure, the first half of the match can feature incredible spots, and believe you me, this match had everything from kendo stick spots, to tables spots, to about a dozen chairs thrown into the ring by Jey Uso for one reason or another, and it even looked like the duo were going to push towards a finish with the rest of The Bloodline opting to sit this one out, but alas, it wasn't meant to be; Reigns and Uso made their way out into the crowd, and before fans even knew it, Solo Sikoa was hitting his older brother with his array of power moves before literally carrying the fallen Uce to the ring over his shoulders like a suckling pig ready for a table-side feast.

Suddenly working a two-on-one match that the referees were forced to allow, as a Tribal Combat match doesn't have any rules except that it has to have a finish, the mood really changed when Reigns geared up for a combination Spear-Spike that ended with Sikoa on the floor and Uso loaded up for a spear of his own that demolished the “Head of the Table.”

After more brawling inside the ring and out of it, Uso finally got the match back to a one-on-one by Uso Splashing his brother through the announce table to end his involvement in the contest on the spot, but in true Triple H fashion, even that wasn't enough to secure the win. Back in the ring, Jey was gearing up for his finish, taking out Reigns with a combination Spear-Splash but before he could secure the pin, he was pulled out of the ring by a masked performer dressed in all black who seemingly had no interest in allowing the “Main Event” to become the new “Tribal Chief.”

Jimmy Uso. That man was Jimmy Uso.

Watching in horror as his brother, who was supposed to be out of action indefinitely, betrayed him and maybe even re-established himself as a member of The Bloodline, Jey was speared through the table Reigns set up earlier in the match and was pinned cleanly for the 1-2-3 as the crowd reacted with a combination of boos and profane chants.

So what gives? Is Jimmy Uso back in The Bloodline or simply disinterested in his brother becoming the new “Tribal Chief,” as that title seemingly can't help but corrupt whoever dons that persona like Frodo's One Ring? Is Solo Sikoa still going to be Roman Reigns' right-hand man, or is he slowly but surely going to watch his relationship with his uncle sour, to the point where another instance of Tribal Combat may have to take place at a show like, say WrestleMania 40? And what about Jey Uso? Where is he going to land in this particular situation? Can he get back in the “Tribal Chief's” good graces, or does he even want to? Needless to say, what once felt like the end of the story may truly be the start of a new chapter.