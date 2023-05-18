A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

John Cena has been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in 2002, when he told Kurt Angle the trait he possessed that made him worthy of a match was “ruthless aggression.”

Since then, Cena has worked some 2,200 matches across “Premium Live Events,” television episodes, dark matches, and the house show circuit and has established himself as the performer who defined the post-Attitude Era, even if some fans weren’t particularly stoked on his extended reign at the top of the card. Cena’s wrestled The Rock, even if it led to some hurt feelings backstage, worked with The Nexus in a feud that altered the trajectory of a generation of talents, and even put Austin Theory over in his most recent match at WrestleMania 39, which might be one of his final big-time matches in the city he’s come to work in, Los Angeles.

But which feud is Cena the most proud of? Well, in an interview with Josh Horowitz of MTV News, that honor goes to his time in the Firefly Funhouse, as it allowed him to flex some creative muscles that others simply didn’t.

“I did a unique piece of programming called the Firefly Funhouse match, which was a giant exercise in vulnerability,” Cena said via Fightful. “I worked my a** off on that thing, and I thank everyone who was involved because no one does it alone, but it was kind of my brainchild and my creation. You want to talk about looking in the mirror, that was kind of a public look in the mirror. I’m glad we did it, and man, I’m glad it worked. I didn’t think anybody would get it, and they kind of it for me because of the pandemic happened, and the events were weird. But I’m really glad that people understood it, and there’s a lot of Easter eggs in there, too. If you don’t know, you can go back and watch it. I got to be in the NWO.”

Though his match at WrestleMania 36 hasn’t quite lived up to the bar set by The Undertaker’s Boneyard match, which might just be the cinematic match in the eyes of most wrestling fans, Cena was afforded a chance to imagine a world where he went heel and worked through a Hulk Hogan-esque run as a “Hollywood Bad Boy.” If that match truly was Cena’s vision, then he has every right to be proud of what he accomplished.

John Cena compared Fast & Furious to the WWE locker room.

Elsewhere on his promotional tour to promote Fast X, John Cena stopped by Busted Open Radio to discuss the similarities between the “Fast Family” and the WWE locker room. In the opinion of “The Champ,” the parallels are uncanny.

“The parallels that the Fast Family runs to a WWE locker room [are] uncanny,” Cena said via Fightful. “I think it’s the way it is because the original cast has been doing it for twenty-two years. They don’t want some new person coming in and essentially negating their hard work, so everybody is vetted properly, and it’s a real family environment. There’s a few conversations and cocktails that are encouraged, which I really love that. It’s a great place to work, and it reminds me of my early days in WWE.”

A relative newcomer to the franchise, which is expected to come to an end after Fast 11, Cena was asked if he had to pay any dues upon joining “the family” to which he replied that, much like in WWE, vetting is all done before the cameras roll, as they need to make sure they have the right person for the job before adding a new principle member.

“Well, you know the term pay your dues is kind of, that’s the kind of terminology that would be thrown around with people of our generation,” Cena added. “I would kind of like to encompass that with [the term] bet on the right person. You can get a part, and that’s the same with WWE. You can get a chance to go out there by how you look, what you offer, but overall, if you’re not fit for the company, then the company isn’t fit for you and you’ll be exited out. Fast is the same way, they have a system where they vet you before you go, they make sure you’re the right person, and they make sure you’re not full of s**t over the scope of filming. If you’re welcomed in when they believe you’re the right person for the family, just like WWE, it’s a very family environment. If you’re not the right fit, it’s no harm on anybody, but they do essentially make sure to vet the right people.”

After spending two decades in the weeds for WWE, Cena knows a thing or two about playing politics; fortunately, it appears that has crossed over to Hollywood.