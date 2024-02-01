With a few days to take in her Royal Rumble experience, Jordynne Grace reflects on sharing the ring with Bianca Belair and company.

Though she didn't ultimately outlast 29 other performers to be the last woman standing in the 2024 Royal Rumble, it's hard to argue that anyone came out of the match a bigger star than Jordynne Grace, the current TNA Knockouts Champion, who made her surprise debut in the match at spot number five and went on to work almost 20 minutes of very impressive action.

Where in the past, WWE might ignore her indie pedigree, with the segment serving as the ultimate tip-of-the-cap for fans in the know, or worse, suggest that she was simply an amateur wrestler without mentioning her time in the ring at all, Grace was put over in a major way by Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee and was given multiple spots to shine alongside Naomi, the woman she defeated to become the Knockouts Champion, Ivy Nile, and Bianca Belair, the powerhouse of WWE's women's division.

Discussing what it was like to share the ring with multiple future WWE Hall of Famers in an interview with Steve Fall, Grace reflected on just how amazing it felt to share the ring with Belair and company, which felt like a borderline impossibility, considering he's currently under contract with TNA.

“I thought it was crazy. It's something I never thought I'd do. I never thought I'd be in the ring with Bianca. I think she's an amazing wrestler and an incredible athlete. And just to get that experience with her was so awesome to me. I know that she's…the other thing is, I know she's never done her finisher on the apron before. So just to be able to do that was…I mean that hurt, a lot, first of all. But it was just such a cool moment,” Jordynne Grace said via 411 Mania.

“Now I think anything is possible,” Grace said. “I didn't think there would ever… Mickie is one thing because she's been in WWE, she had a rapport there, but I've never wrestled at WWE. I've never been in NXT, never been on RAW, never been on SmackDown. I was never in the PC until last Thursday. So I honestly think anything can happen.”

Well, if Grace wasn't on WWE's radar heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble, she certainly is now, as she was booked like an absolute powerhouse in the match and was very over with the other wrestlers in the match, even if only a few fans in the arena seemed to know who she was. While it would have been cool to see her eliminate at least one other member of the match, her efforts got her over all the same, which is all that should really matter for the 27-year-old TNA Champion.

Jordynne Grace reflects on sharing the ring one more time with Naomi.

There's no doubt about it, the 2024 Royal Rumble was the beginning of a whole new era of Jordynne Grace's career, as it placed her in front of a massive new audience the likes of which she may not get to wrestle for over the course of an entire year combined as a member of TNA but with that came the end of something too, as it all but certainly marked the final time she will share the ring with Naomi, or as she was known in TNA, Trinity, unless, of course she follows “The Glow” to WWE.

Discussing what it was like to have that one final moment together, only this time in a WWE ring later in her interview with Steve Fall, Grace celebrated just how special the moment was for her, as it was markedly different from their time in the ring together at TNA Hard to Kill.

“It was so special because we did the first re-branded TNA event, Hard to Kill. We did that in front of a sold-out crowd at the Palms in Vegas. And then we went from doing that to doing it at essentially — I believe it was sold out — a sold-out Tropicana [Field] in front of 50,000 people. So just to go from that to that, I mean, I don’t cry often, but I definitely teared up when we found out that we were going to be doing that together. She is an incredible person. She deserves the entire world.”

In professional wrestling, nothing is forever. Performers return from career-ending injuries, return to companies they vow to never work for again, and even come out of retirement after two decades to have an impromptu match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. While it must have been cathartic to have that moment with Naomi in the ring, Grace shouldn't sweat it too much as the end of an era, as she'll almost certainly have a chance to jump to NXT when her current contract comes to an end with TNA. So, in a way, this was more of a see you later than a true goodbye.