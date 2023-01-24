The Miz wasn’t booked for RAW XXX, and as the WWE Universe found out, he wasn’t particularly happy about that fact. Hijacking the ring immediately following the Bianca Belair match against Sonya Deville, The Miz got a mic to air his grievances over why he, a double Triple Crown Champion, wouldn’t be booked for a championship match, or at least a Miz TV segment in front of a massive international audience.

Fortunately, the fans in Philly didn’t have to sit through too much of Miz’s shenanigans, as who but Kevin Owens emerged from the crowd to stun the Ohio native into submission before issuing a promise to Roman Reigns ahead of his huge match at The Royal Rumble.

“Roman, you might have said that Sami Zayn isn’t guilty but let me tell you what you are guilty of,” Kevin Owens said. “You are guilty of having held the WWE Universal Championship hostage for over two years now. Now on Saturday night, at The Royal Rumble, I give you my word, I give everyone in this building and everyone watching from home my word that I will do everything I can to change that and take that title and give everyone a champion they can be proud of.”

Will KO actually go over the “Tribal Chief” at The Rumble? Probably not, but hey, if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson really isn’t going to be making his return to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, maybe a massive swerve could shake things up enough to renew fan interest for the big event… or, ya know, Reigns could just come in, win, and leave like he has dozens of times before.