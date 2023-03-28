A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania week officially upon the WWE Universe, fans have no shortage of interesting storylines to follow heading into “The Showcase of the Immortals,” with none more intriguing than the will-they, won’t-they relationship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as they prepare to wrestle the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Afforded a chance to speak to the WWE Universe head-on before ultimately blocking The Usos’ interference in Cody Rhodes’ match with Solo Sikoa in RAW‘s main event, Zayn reminded folks that while he and Owens are undoubtedly Montreal men born and raised, they actually got their first big breaks in Los Angeles, while working for a certain indie promotion that you may or may not be familiar with.

“I’d say it’s been a pretty emotional year,” Zayn said. “After everything that’s happened between us, The Usos, and everything else, we’re now finding ourselves less than a week away from the biggest tag team championship match of all time. And a huge part of why this is so emotional for us is because it’s happening in Los Angeles cause there’s a big part of the story there that nobody knows.

“Yeah, everyone knows Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens started in Montreal from nothing, nothing, but Los Angeles is the city where first got our big break. That is where we made out names. That is where we truly became a team and now, after all of these years, after everything that’s happened with us, it all comes full circle and we walk back into Los Angeles as a team.”

Owens interjected next, sending a pretty clear message to The Usos, The Bloodline, and the WWE Universe as a whole about what to expect during the first weekend of April.

“You know, because every fight we’ve been in, every fight together, every fight we’ve had alongside each other has been about making our careers get to the next level,” Owens added. “Going forward, going upwards, getting bigger and better things but this weekend, it doesn’t get any better, it doesn’t get any bigger. The biggest tag team title match of all time; you’re right.

“It’s us against The Usos, the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time. The best team in all of WWE and that was true up until last week, because this weekend, we get to show The Usos, we get to show The Bloodline, we get to show the world what we can do as a team and we’re gonna do it in Los Angeles, in the city where we go our first big break. And in that city, we’re gonna accomplish the biggest thing we can achieve together when we become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, and we’re doing it at WrestleMania.”

Alright, so they’re totally talking about PWG – Pro Wrestling Guerrilla – right? That’s the promotion where Owens and Zayn, then known as Kevin Steen and El Generico, held the PWG Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions before the duo jumped to WWE, and where the duo became two of the most popular in-ring performers on the indie scene. While PWG technically held matches in Reseda, not Los Angeles proper, the Excaliber-founded company currently runs shows at the Globe Theatre, which is roughly 11 miles away from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. Needless to say, if Zayn and Owens can pull out the W, it will make all of their fans, new and old, proud.

WWE reportedly has huge plans for Sami Zayn after WrestleMania 39.

Discussing Zayn’s future after becoming WWE’s breakout star in 2022, Bishal Roy of SE Scoops asked a source familiar with the situation about what kind of plans WWE has for Zayn moving forward, and fortunately for his devoted legion of fans, things are looking up for “The Underdog of the Underground.”

“He’s headlined a PPV, he is the focal point of our biggest shows,” a source told SE Scoops. “He’s main eventing WWE Raw, and is ‘1B’ for the biggest storyline in the company. Elimination Chamber didn’t happen in his hometown by accident. For anyone to say that we don’t view him as a top guy just hasn’t been watching the program or are fabricating things.

“We had a solid set of plans in order both for him and the championship. Just because he isn’t competing for the championship, doesn’t mean he isn’t viewed at that level. He’s been the MVP since last Summer, and I couldn’t see many disagreeing with that point.”

Fortunately, WWE did find a solid enough consolation for Zayn after he came up short at the Elimination Chamber by pairing him back up with Owens to compete with The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Universal Tag Team Championships. If the Montreal-born and PWG-elevated duo can secure the pin, it will certainly set things up for a very bright future indeed, as the duo will be featured prominently all over WWE programming moving forward.