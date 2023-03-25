A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the dynamic tag team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens officially reunited after a will-they, won’t-they storyline that ran through the entirety of the previous edition of Friday Night Smackdown, the WWE Universe was treated to a special edition of The KO Show with none other than “The Underdog of the Underground” lined up as the special guest.

Discussing their long-anticipated reunion, Zayn happily celebrated that his plan came together before Owens introduced something new to the equation that could really mesh the group’s synergy moving forward, specifically in the form of a new shirt.

Now, for fans out of the know, KO has been doing special WrestleMania-themed shirts for some time now, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the new “OwensMania” shirt will look like, but in this particular case, given that he’s operating as part of a tag team, Owens decided to be a bit more inclusive with his design choices, presenting Zayn with a new shirt to replace his former Honorary Uce attire.

Whoa, WrestleZaynia? Now that is cool, and given Zayn’s t-shirt-selling track record, it’s certainly destined to be a hot commodity heading into WrestleMania weekend. Now granted, the duo’s celebration was short-lived, as The Usos decided to run out and attack the pals as SmackDown went off the air, but in a way, would fans expect anything else? The Usos have been champions across multiple calendar years now, and the duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the odds-on favorites to take their straps away; attacking the team is practically a job requirement.