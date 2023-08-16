On paper, Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio have a lot in common; they both have famous family members, they both make their money in the entertainment industry, and, when it comes to WWE specifically, they both get booed borderline out of the building by fans from London to Cleveland and everywhere in between.

Discussing his increasing comfortability playing a heel within the WWE Universe, with the brass knuckles-assisted finish leaving little ambiguity as to which side of the proverbial ledger he falls on as part of his “ImPaulsive” podcast, the elder Paul brother noted that, in his humble opinion, “Dirty” Dom may be better off working in a tag team with himself instead of as a member of The Judgment Day.

“I had a crazy idea recently. Dom is super heel right now, Dominik Mysterio can not get a word out, I'm telling you,” Logan Paul said via Fightful. “He lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena [boos]. He can't say — He can't cut a promo and he plays on it and it's really working right now, they hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio [in a] tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through cause we have a story arc too, we both did our first WrestleMania together. That was out first WrestleMania, it would be crazy.”

When his guests asked how Mysterio would work in a team with the “Maverick” when he's already linked up with Rhea Ripley, Paul took his biggest swing of all, suggesting that he may actually be a better fit alongside Rey's son than the “Eradicator” of The Judgment Day.

“I'm sure I could fit my way in there,” Paul noted. “Who cares, and honestly — I don't know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea.”

Wow, to some, maybe most of the WWE Universe, thems, as they say, are borderline fighting words, as the Ripley-Mysterio pairing may be the most popular in the entire promotion regardless of which brand they appear on. Then again, maybe this is just another example of Paul being a heel, in which case, A+ work indeed.

Eric Bischoff believes Dominik Mysterio and NXT could soon beat AEW in ratings.

Discussing the recent surge in NXT ratings after main roster stars like Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, and Dominik Mysterio and the rest of his Judgment Day faction mates, Eric Bischoff made the bold prediction that, by the end of the summer, WWE's developmental program would be outpacing AEW in weekly numbers due in no small part to the popularity of the new and reigning North American Champion.

“I'm surprised we haven't seen it before this. I'm glad we're seeing it. I'm surprised we haven't. I think people have to remember, NXT I'd a developmental organization. It isn't WWE's biggest, brightest stars, as it is with AEW. You see their top talent on the show regularly. NXT is a developmental company, and I wouldn't expect it to get the kind of ratings with people that are trying to become stars as it will get when it has people who are established stars on the show. Right now, arguably, Dominik Mysterio is probably not the hottest talent in WWE on the roster. He's still relatively young and new to the industry and building. He's probably in the bottom of the first inning in terms of his career. But he's pretty hot. Now you bring Rey in to support that story, to augment the storyline that's going on on the main roster and the main shows. Brilliant idea. I'm surprised we hadn't seen it sooner. But I'm glad we're seeing it,” Eric Bischoff said via Fightful.

“I think if we continue to see it, I can see, in fact I predicted it last year, or early this year, I said at some point in time, NXT is going to out-perform Dynamite. They're within about a 100,000 viewers or less of doing that. I predicted it would happen this summer, and I'm gonna stick with that. Let's get to work, guys.”

Is Bischoff correct? Will NXT, riding high off of the momentum of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio's near-nuclear levels of heat, be able to overcome AEW and reignite the Wednesday Night Wars, even if the two shows are now broadcast on separate days throughout the week? Fans will have to keep checking the numbers when they come out each week, as it's clear Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and company really want this to be a thing.