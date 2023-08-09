When Logan Paul signed up to become a member of the WWE Universe, it felt like a gimmick.

Sure, the “Maverick” played sports in high school like so many people do, but after almost a decade spent focusing on garnering ridiculous levels of social media fame, would he really be able to get in the ring with seasoned professionals who spent much of their adult lives honing their craft?

Well, as it turns out, the answer to that question was a resounding yes, as Paul has gotten better with each passing match and now looks like he could become one of the top performers in the entire sport… assuming he actually wants to commit to that endeavor full-time.

Discussing everything he's seen from Paul so far while reviewing his match at SummerSlam, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff declared his incredible impression of Paul so far, placing him in a very select company within professional wrestling over the past 20 years.

“Logan Paul is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive sports entertainers, professional wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, to come down the pike in the past 20 years,” Eric Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast via Wrestling Inc.

“He puts on a clinic for probably 90% of the roster of any company in the country. 100% of the roster in most cases … His timing, his psychology, his execution, his feel for the audience … Ricochet deserves 50% of the credit.

“Nothing was rushed; everything mattered. They gave people the time to absorb what they were seeing.”

On one hand, it feels silly to suggest that Paul, a man who insists on having a Prime bottle featured in all of his matches, is better than 90-100 percent of the rosters around the professional wrestling world, as it's both hard to quantify and sort of feels insulting to the men and women who actually make the business run. Then again, to paraphrase Bobby Fish, where is the lie? Paul is one of the best athletes in pro wrestling, can go move-for-move with Ricochet, and is becoming a really good in-ring heel while working a match. If the shoe fits, why not wear it?

Logan Paul reflects on his match with Ricochet at SummerSlam.

With SummerSlam officially in the rearview mirror, Logan Paul and his brother Jake sat down on the former's ImPaulsive podcast to discuss a very busy Saturday of combat sports.

Asked why he looks worse for wear than someone who got in the ring with Nate Diaz, Logan noted that Ricochet kicked him in the face in the opening moments of a match he thought was one of his best.

“You had a fight, I had a wrestling match. He kicked me in the face, I think it was a kick; it was like the first two minutes. I liked it. I like that actual pain. I've gotten better with the mechanics of my wrestling moves. SummerSlam was fun. I was really tired in there. I was exhausted, for some reason. Especially trying to focus on the match and perform, while I'm tired, and also knowing the weight of the night ahead. That wasn't even the most exciting part of the night for me. We have a flight to Dallas to get to. I literally exited the ring, still sweating, huffing, and puffing, into the SUV, onto the jet, to Dallas, made it with time to spare. It was a night to remember,” Logan Paul said via Fightful.

“People really responded to our match. Ricochet is so good. So good. He made it easy to look good. It was a fun match. I'm interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career, story arc, happens with this boxing weaving in. I want to hop back and forth. I don't think it's ever been done. A dual, combat sport, back and forth. It's cool. I want to find a way to weave the conversations.”

Will WWE find a way to incorporate Paul's real-life boxing efforts into a storyline? Could WWE go back through the archives and give the Brawl For All another shot, with Paul having to go toe-to-toe in shoot fights with his fellow WWE Superstars? If so, would Paul be the clear favorite, or would he instead get KO'd by another WWE Superstar like Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, or even another celebrity like Tyson Fury, who has long been rumored as a target of the brand? Fortunately, fans will likely never know, as when it comes to Paul in WWE, his shtick is as planned out as they come to guarantee he looks as good as possible.