When AEW panned the camera up into the stands in the pre-show of All In and made it abundantly clear that Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks in WWE, was one of the 81,035 fans in attendance at the “biggest professional wrestling show of all time” – though she all but certainly didn't pay for her ticket – it turned more than a few heads inside and out of Wembley Stadium.

Was the “CEO” going to make her way down into the ring and get involved in a match, throwing hands with Julia Hart or getting involved with the woman's four-way match that just so happened to feature her former WWE co-worker – and the woman she nearly paralyzed – Saraya?

Well, as it turns out, other than a few choice cutaways, Mone's AEW debut, if you want to call it that, featured none of the above, as the still-injured Superstar instead simply took in the atmosphere and enjoyed what was ultimately a very nice show at Tony Khan's invitation.

Why? Simple: Khan wanted Mone to see what AEW was all about, as he detailed during the post-All In media scrum.

“She’s not cleared, Mercedes Mone. It was great to have her here. She last competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I thought it would be excellent to have one of the top international stars in all of pro wrestling here. The last time we saw her compete, she was competing against Willow Nightingale, and there is a lot of exciting international pro wrestling,” Tony Khan said during the post-All In media scrum.

“I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches, but she’s not cleared. I thought it would be good to have her take in the show. Definitely, a lot of potential things could happen there, and I know New Japan Pro Wrestling has had great experiences working with her, and I thought it would be great, given that she’s not cleared, but wanted to take in the biggest paid pro wrestling crowd of all time and see what AEW is all about. I thought it would be good for her to be here, but obviously, she’s not wrestling or cleared or doing anything anytime soon. For the world champion, there is all kinds of people who want to take a shot at you.”

Saraya, too, commented on the surprise appearance by Mone – the lone surprise appearance on the show – noting that, when she's cleared and ready to rumble, she “can't wait” for her to come aboard.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That’s right, bring her on,” Saraya added. “I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her, honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us.”

Could Mone still opt to return to WWE when she's fully healthy and free to do so? Sure, but it sounds like between Khan and Saraya, there's a strong push to see Mone talk, walk, and wrestle in an AEW ring – an outcome that would not go over well with one of her former tag team partners.

Bayley begs Mercedes Mone “every day” to return to WWE.

Discussing her long-time relationship with Mercedes Mone on the Gorilla Position podcast, Bayley was asked if she ever talks to her friend about returning to WWE, to which she responded that she brings the topic up “every chance” she gets.

“I beg her every day. I beg her every chance,” Bayley said via TJR. “You know what, it doesn’t matter where it is. It doesn’t matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I’m just happy to see her happy.”

Will Bayley and Mone ever share the ring again? Maybe yes, maybe no, but eventually, Bayley's contract will come up, and WWE won't want to keep her on the active roster Edge-style, and when that day comes, fans might just see an Edge and Christian-style reunion between the “Hug-N-Boss Connection,” even if he looks more like Lita's current workload on the indies than the sort of excursion Cody Rhodes undertook in 2016 when he was sick and tired of what he was being offered by creative.