After spending the last decade together in WWE, working as a “best friends”-style tag team called “The Boss ‘n' Hug Connection” on more than a few occasions, it must be incredibly weird for Bayley not to be working alongside Mercedes Moné, aka the “Boss” formerly known as Sasha Banks.

Fortunately, professional wrestling is an ever-changing sport, and Bayley has been working the phones to try to convince her long-time friend to come back to The Fed for another run at the top.

“I beg her every day,” Bayley told Gorilla Position before Money in the Bank via Fightful “I beg her every chance…you know what, it doesn’t matter where it is. It doesn’t matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I’m just happy to see her happy.”

Would it be cool to see Banks back in WWE? Most definitely, but theoretically, it isn't a one-way street. Could the day come when Bayley jumps ship to NJPW instead, working under her indie name, Davina Rose, for the first time since 2012? Maybe, but per the “Role Model” herself, she may not have the athleticism needed to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Syuri, Saya Kamitani, and Miyu Yamashita in NJPW/Stardom.

“I think what she’s doing is incredible, but I don’t know if I’d be able to do it,” Bayley told Inside the Ropes via Fightful. “That Japanese style is intense. I’m a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that. She’s braver than I am. She’s way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I’ll support her the whole time. If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we’ll see. But right now, my body will say no.”

Though it may take some time and may be well out of either performer's prime, it's impossible to imagine a world where Bayley and Moné don't reunite in the ring at some point in the future, as when there's a will, there's always a way.

Bayley reveals the worst injuries of her professional wrestling career.

Discussing her injury history in a special story for ESPN on brutal bumps ahead of Money in the Bank – which, per Paul “Triple H” Levesque saw no major injuries – Bayley recalled some of the more violent bumps she's taken as a professional wrestler, including one particularly brutal spot where the “EST of WWE” thought she saw her “soul leave her body” due to the viciousness of the “EST's” belly-to-belly suplex.

“One of the worst ones I took was in Saudi Arabia last year when I had my Last Woman Standing match with Bianca Belair for the RAW women's title. And it was just a suplex onto the ramp, the ramp that you walked down at the entrance. And that was one of the worst feelings I've ever had in wrestling. It just knocked the wind out of me. I don't know what kind of ramp that was. I don't know if I wasn't ready for it or what, but it knocked the wind out of me. That was bad. I was not expecting that,” Bayley said.

“My lower back felt like it just crumbled, from my tailbone and halfway up my back. It was one of those where you could feel it in your thighs. It shifted down to my thighs. It felt like it shattered, and I was thrown into a cement wall. It kind of lingered a little bit. I was limping slightly after that, but even Bianca said the same thing. I think she took a belly-to-belly suplex on the ramp, and she's like, ‘I don't know what that was.' She was like, ‘I saw my soul leave my body.'

That match in question, which took place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back in 2022, was an absolutely brutal showdown that featured more than a few outside-the-ring spots that must have reminded the local fans of the Attitude Era wrestling they love so much, even if it was usually men taking those spots back in the day. Though Bayley didn't pull out the win in that particular contest, as it was in the middle of the “EST of WWE's” record-setting reign with the RAW Women's Championship, it's safe to say both women will remember that match forever.