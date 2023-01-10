By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Folks, it’s official: Bobby Lashley is back on Monday Night RAW. That’s right, after fighting with darn-near everyone he could get his hands on, the former WWE Champion had his firing rescinded, served out his suspension, and is now fully back in the ring, ready to continue his pursuit of Austin Theory’s United States Championship or better yet, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently held by the “Head of the Table,” Roman Reigns.

After coming out to teach Theory a lesson about respect, Byron Saxton attempted to catch up with Lashley in the back to ask about his return from suspension, but none other than MVP, the man who helped to smooth things over with Adam Pearce, wanted a word of his own.

“Saxton, please excuse yourself, me and The Almighty have some business to discuss, MVP said before extending his hand to Lashley. When he refused, MVP broached the situation another way. “Okay, I see tensions are still a little high, I thought maybe you’d have something to say to me, like ‘thank you MVP for getting me reinstated on Monday Night RAW.'”

“Alright P, I appreciate you,” Lashley said.

“So we good?” MVP asked?

“Well, I haven’t punched you in the face yet, have I?” Lashley responded.”

“Okay, that’s a start,” MVP laughed. “Look bro, I’m trying to mend fences here, man. Mistakes were made but you know how well this thing works when we’re all on the same page and I’m trying to get back to doing what we do best. And your mistake wasn’t so easy to smooth over either, btu I was able to get Pearce to believes that Monday Nights need Bobby Lashley. H*ll, I was even able to get Shelton and Cedric to realize the mistakes that they made and tonight, they’ll get an opportunity to put some Hurt on The Bloodline, depending on how well they do in the tag team-”

Before MVP could finish, Lashley cut in.

“Look, I’m not gonna forget about what went down between us, we’re good but not right now though,” Lashley said as he dabbed up his pal.

“Alright bro, I respect that,” MVP said. “Handle your business as you see fit. But if at some point you should decide to expand that business, my number’s the same.”

Oh snap, are the Hurt Business about to re-incorporate on Monday Night RAW? Well, considering their history in the WWE Universe, it sure wouldn’t be the first time.

Bobby Lashley has been open to reuniting his WWE faction in the past.

Though it may feel like distant history now, what with just how much had changed in the WWE Universe over the past six months alone, the Hurt Business actually have reunited in the past, and according to Lashley in an interview with Talk Sports, the decision wasn’t a particularly hard one then and may not be in the future either.

“We just need to have a little group discussion. Before, when the group first formed, We went and had meals and drinks after every show at a local bar. Strategising over chicken wings and a beer,” Lashley said. “To me, that was some of the best times of my career. Because these guys are actually my friends. I like these guys, I want to be around these guys, I talk to these guys.

“I want us to be successful and together. The crowd felt it, knew it was real and really behind it.”

Asked why the team broke up in the first place, Lashley compared the group to a band of brothers.

“Have you got a brother or sister? A lot of the time when you have brothers, you have fights and you’re so mad, but the next thing you know, you’re back hanging and playing,” Lashley said. “Nobody asks ‘How did you guys get back together!’ It’s just like that.”

“I have friends that I consider my brothers. The Boogeyman is one of those – really hope he comes back sometime. He and I will fight like ‘man, I don’t want to talk to you!’ we go off in a rage. Next day it’s like ‘hey man, you ready to go work out? Yeah, f*ck you too’ [laughs] then we go work out! So it’s kind of the same thing; brothers have little arguments and that, but we get back together.”

Will the Hurt Business actually get back into business in the not-too-distant future? Or will Lashley continue to be a lone wolf in his dogged pursuit of championship gold? Well, considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been very receptive to having his champions operate with a posse, the Business may soon be back in, well, business.