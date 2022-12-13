By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Bobby Lashley hasn’t been the same since he lost his United States Championship to Seth Rollins on the October 10th edition of WWE RAW. Since then, Lashley’s gotten into fights with Brock Lesnar after losing a match at Crown Jewel, gotten into fights with Rollins and Austin Theory in various unscheduled segments that ultimately led to a failed Money in the Bank contract cash-in attempt, and has just generally caused a boatload of grief for Adam Pearce, who is just trying to do his job without having to hire a new temporary producer to fill in for Petey Williams, who was demolished by “The Almighty” on RAW.

With a #1 contenders match scheduled to decide on the next challenger for Theory’s strap, Pearce took Lashley aside and gave him an ultimatum: don’t hurt any more officials or no match.

Now, to be fair, Lashley actually stuck to his word through the main event of RAW, failing to so much as look at a producer the wrong way before his big match with Rollins, but when the referee in the fateful match was unable to count a spear-influenced pinning attempt because he rolled his ankle falling out of the ring, “The Almighty” straight up lost it – after eating a Pedigree from the former right hand of Triple H for a quick pin, Lashley popped up and absolutely lost it on the referee, pushing him around before turning his attention on Adam Pearce, who came out in an attempt to calm his former champ down. Unfortunately, Lashley was having none of it, and after Pearce got in his way, “The Almighty” hit his boss and then… well, watch to the end and see what happened:

“You’re fired!” wow.

So what gives? Is Lashley done done with WWE? Or could this feed into a new storyline where the nine-time WWE champion exacts his revenge on the company that refuses to give him a fair shake? Needless to say, the next few weeks are going to be fascinating.